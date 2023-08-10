When someone dies, those left behind can feel like they’re lost in a forest of grief – it’s unfamiliar, scary, and dark. It would make a world of difference if someone were to come alongside and show the steps to find the way through. That kind of help is available through a grief support class offered by North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge.
The 13-week series is called “Healing a Broken Heart” and will be held on Thursday evenings starting in September. The class is non-denominational.
Sessions will be led by Jodi Ostrom, a lay person with 10 years’ experience teaching a bereavement class in California.
Jodi uses the materials “Understanding Your Grief – Ten Essential Touchstones” and the accompanying journal by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D. His writings can be seen at www.centerforloss.com. There is a small fee for materials.
Those interested should call Jodi Ostrom at 760-371-0612 for full details and to schedule a one-on-one informational meeting to help decide if they’d like to participate. The church is located at 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge.
