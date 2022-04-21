CMC introduces Stryker joint replacement robot to region

Cambridge Medical Center, is now home to the newest surgical robot in the region — the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm™. The Stryker robot assists surgeons performing knee and hip replacements. It has been in use since February at CMC.
“We are excited to have the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device now available for our joint replacement patients,” said Dr. Richard Birdwell, Cambridge Medical Center orthopedic surgeon. “The Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm is a cutting-edge surgical tool that complements our orthopedic surgeons’ expertise, resulting in a quality one-day procedure, less pain and a quicker recovery for our patients.”
This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed, by helping surgeons know more and cut less.
The Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based surgery planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology to control bone and soft tissue cutting, and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, the Mako robot demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate pain medications, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
“With the Mako robot, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage, for others, greater bone preservation,” said Dr. Robert Doohen, Cambridge Medical Center orthopedic surgeon. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
“We are proud to be among the first hospital to offer this highly advanced SmartRoboticsTM technology in our area,” said Kelly Spratt, President, Cambridge Medical Center. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”
To celebrate this new technology, all community members are invited to a Mako Open House on Tuesday, April 26, 3 p.m. A presentation and robot demonstration will be provided at 3:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.