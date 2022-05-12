The sunshine and warm weather were a welcome sight last weekend, after a soggy and cold April that caused area sports teams to cancel or postpone games, bicycles to remain in storage, and patio furniture to stay under wraps.
According to the National Weather Service, April was more than 6 degrees colder than the average temperatures, and with some parts of the state getting close to 4 inches of rain, it was also one of the wettest on record.
Those cold and wet conditions don’t just dampen moods and outdoor activities; they also slow down area farmers.
“We want the soil to be about 50 degrees when we plant at 2-inch soil depth,” said Jon Schmitt, agronomist with Peterson’s North Branch Mill. “Fifty degrees is the temperature that plants germinate at, but we were freezing every night.”
Schmitt, who works with farmers throughout Isanti and Chisago Counties, said that in addition to the cold, the wet weather slowed farmers down.
“The planting percentage is very, very low — way less than 5%,” he said in an interview last week.
“In Minnesota, in general, it’s better to plant crops really late April to mid-May, so right now this is what farmers are getting ready to do,” said Katie Hagen, University of Minnesota Ag Extension educator for Pine and Isanti Counties. “Obviously, they didn’t make that late April timeline, but they still have a chance to get those crops in at the ideal time.
“If seeds don’t get planted until late May then yields, come fall, will decrease by 8 to 18%,” she continued. “This will be a problem for farmers in northern climates. It’s uncertain right now if that will be the case down here in Isanti County. There may be a short delay in planting, but hopefully not a negatively impactful delay.”
Schmitt added that he is optimistic, especially with the recent warm temperatures. He does not anticipate drought conditions such as those in 2021.
“As long as we are able to get enough breaks in between rainfall, I am optimistic about the 2022 growing season,” he said.
Two things, however, do weigh heavily. The first is the cost of fertilizer, which is 2 to 2 1/2 times per ton higher than last year, he said. “On the flip side, grain prices are higher than last year at this time. That means the margin per acre is about the same. But farmers are taking a lot bigger financial risk to plant crops this year.”
His greatest concern, though, is on a global scale — the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“They’re top 10 for exports in a lot of different crops,” Schmitt said. “If they’re not able to plant and we in the United States as a whole — not just Isanti and Chisago Counties — if we have failed or marginal crops this year, that’s going to create massive food shortages. Not necessarily in the states but in poorer developing countries especially that rely on cheap grains to keep their populations alive.”
NBC News reported Tuesday that many Ukrainian farmers — some wearing body armor — are carrying on planting. One of the largest problems farmers face there is a lack of transportation. Ukraine — with the sunflower as its national flower — is the largest exporter of sunflower oil in the world, yet seeds remain in piles, unable to be transported to the borders and to other countries. As a result, sunflower oil prices are skyrocketing in many countries.
According to IHS Markit, an information agency that researches issues around the world, in 2021 Ukraine was the second-largest supplier of grains for the European Union and a large food supplier for low- and middle-income countries in Asia and Africa. The longer the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasts, the more food insecurity will affect the whole world.
“So that’s the curveball this year,” Schmitt said. “If Ukraine can’t plant their crops or can only plant a very small percentage of what they normally do, that cuts into the global food supply. And if the United States suffers from a drought again or — on the flip side — too much rain, that’s going to cut into the global food supply.”
He said that organizations that provide grains to third-world countries will have difficulties meeting their needs.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said.
