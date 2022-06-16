The Cambridge Public Library is holding a Coloring Contest July 1 through July 30. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Coloring pages are available at the library. Turning in your coloring sheet registers you in the contest.
Coloring pages are due at the Cambridge Library by Saturday, July 30. The winners will be selected by a special panel of Play Inc. artists the following week. Coloring artists are allowed only one entry per artist.
Questions? Email the libary at cambridge@ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the East Central Regional Library, Friends of the Cambridge Library and Play Inc.
