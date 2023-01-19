Commissioners agree to fully fund organizations

It appears eight nonprofit organizations will receive their full funding from Isanti County after all.
During the first Isanti County Commissioner meeting of 2023, the board voted to table a request to approve financial appropriations to several organizations that provide services to residents, but are not directly county-run. While tabling the item, the commissioners also requested they be supplied with information regarding these organizations such as the amount funded by the county in the past, how they benefit county residents, mission statements, etc.
During the Jan. 17 Committee of the Whole meeting, two of those organizations — Isanti County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Isanti County Historical Society, gave in-person presentations to the board while County Administrator Julia Lines gave additional information for the other six. Additionally, two people spoke during the regular board meeting’s public comment period voicing their support for several of the organizations. Finally, Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg presented the board with a list of how much money each organization was given for the past 15 years.
Specifically looking at a couple of the organizations, Lines noted the money given to the Isanti County Agricultural Society ($2,500) was specifically used for the Isanti County Fair. The $45,000 that goes to Isanti County Commission on Aging is used to help operate the Senior Activity Center, along with providing meals delivered to seniors.
For Family Pathways, the money goes towards the Refuge, which helps with physical abuse victims.
“Our social worker staff will provide supervised parental visits, however, that is Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Lines said. “Oftentimes it is nights and weekends for these supervised visits and those are provided for us by Family Pathways.”
Finally, the East Central Regional Library is a “complicated statutory formula that outlines the funding,” according to Lines.
Board member Steve Westerberg asked if the amount listed for East Central Regional Library (two payments of $261,004, or $522,008 for all of 2023) was the minimum amount based on that formula.
“No, we can reduce if we choose to, and that would only affect our library — they would just close their hours down,” said Board Chair Mike Warring, who has been serving as the county board’s representative on ECRL’s Board of Directors. However, he explained ECRL’s budget is determined based on its own formula that was determined last summer. That budget goes strictly to operational expenses and employee wages.
“A lot of these organizations keep track of when we set our preliminary budgets so they know what their budget will be,” Warring said, “so they have been working on planning their budgets based on the numbers we have this year.”
He suggested the board approve the funding amounts for this year and then the board can take a closer look at how much they are willing to budget next year.
“We would have all of July and August and half of September to set a budget for 2024,” he said.
Since this was a Committee of the Whole meeting, the board could not vote on the item, however by consensus, they instructed Lines to place it on the board’s next regular meeting agenda, which will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
