Commissioners delay Second Amendment designation, may alter message

Before the largest audience to attend an Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting in anybody’s memory, the board heard numerous comments both for and against the proposed proclamation to designate Isanti County as a “Second Amendment Dedicated County” before ultimately voting to table the resolution in the interest of taking a deeper look into the verbiage, which may include altering it to be geared specifically towards specific bills currently before the Minnesota Legislature.
Before opening the topic for discussion within the board, members of the public were invited to offer their opinion. 13 people spoke before the board. Of those 13, nine proclaimed their disapproval of the proclamation. Most of those comments centered around the fact the board doesn’t have the authority to determine whether or not a law is unconstitutional. Another common commentary was such a proclamation in essence speaks for the entire population of the county even though no formal survey has taken place to determine if that is the opinion of the majority.
Of the four who spoke in favor, one was Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich and another was a representative from one of the Township Boards. With the exception of Seiberlich, who mainly applauded the board for taking the time to get the wording hammered out, the general message from proponents was that the county needs to take a stand against the potentially unconstitutional laws, especially when it comes to the right to keep and bear arms.
Following public comment, Vice Chair Alan Duff, who was serving as Chair in Mike Warring’s absence, stated why he brought this proclamation to the board.
“Nationwide, more than 60% of counties have declared themselves a Second Amendment Dedicated or Sanctuary County,” Duff said. “In Minnesota, 77 out of 87 county sheriffs have signed a petition encouraging their state representative to vote against House File 396, which they deem an unsafe provision regarding the storage of ammunition and weapons. With this resolution, I hope to show board support of our sheriff and affirm Isanti County is dedicated to preserving our Constitutional rights.
“Local government is the last line of protection against a state or federal government which imposes on our God-given rights as identified in our Constitution and its amendments. Please note this is not a political issue in my opinion, it is a Constitutional issue we are addressing.
COUNTY ATTORNEY’S COMMENTS
County Attorney Jeff Adblad reiterated much of his comments during the Committee of the Whole meeting the week before, while expounding on his suggestions for alternative actions.
“The one thing we can celebrate this evening, no matter how you fall on this issue, is the fact the Constitution is alive and well in Isanti County,” he said. “We have seen tonight four of the five protections of the First Amendment played out in this room. We have seen the Freedom to Assemble, the Freedom of the Press, the Freedom of Speech, and the Freedom to Redress Government as it relates to issues.”
He went on to repeat that if the board were to approve this proclamation, the board should be prepared to approve any other proclamation requests that were sure to come before them “on a monthly basis,” including such issues as “an abortion-friendly sanctuary, undocumented immigrant-friendly sanctuaries, and sanctuary counties as it relates to the rights of transgender citizens.
“Expect also to be willing to pass each and every one that comes before you,” he added, mentioning that to not pass all of them would be “arbitrary and capricious,” and the county would be found liable in the court of law.
“I don’t know how you can get around an argument of arbitrary and capricious by saying ‘yes, we will pass a resolution...on this issue, but we are refusing to pass any others that may not meet our political appetite.’”
He repeated his suggestion the board show its support for the entire constitution “from the first ‘W’ in ‘We the People’ through the final period of the 27th Amendment.”
Additionally, Edblad suggested the board was well within its rights to voice its collective opinion against specific bills before the Legislature, such as HF 396.
BOARD’S REACTION, DECISION
Commissioner Bill Berg was the only board member to speak at length. He echoed his concern for HF 369, however, “I strongly agree we have to have gun control laws, and there are some laws that are coming through the state I do agree with. I believe as well one of our desires is not to rearrange laws but to make a statement we desire to keep county individuals protected for both who bear arms and those who do not bear arms.”
With that, he motioned to table the resolution to further go over it with Edblad and represent it at the April 4 meeting when all five commissioners are present.
“I really appreciate the comments about defining what is our role and what is not our role,” added Duff. “I don’t like House File 396. It scares me. And I believe local government is the last line of defense against rules that do not seem to work for Isanti County, and how we legally go about doing that and how we go about protecting our residents is the details we are hashing out. I want to stand up for our citizens on House File 396. I would like to specifically direct our attorney to work with the language of this, specifically addressing House File 396.”
Berg’s motion was unanimously approved.
