After going a month following the Isanti County Commissioners voting to re-open the search for a permanent county administrator, the board has yet to determine what qualifications they are looking for in its new hire — a fact that is becoming increasingly frustrating to two members of the board.
Following initial discussion during its last Committee of the Whole meeting, Deputy County Administrator Amanda Usher presented the board with three options for the direction the board could proceed with its search — have the Isanti County HR team handle the applicant recruitment process in a similar, but expanded way from the initial search, hire an executive search firm to handle the process, or to simply hire interim County Administrator Chad Struss permanently.
According to Usher, hiring a search firm would cost between $24,000 to over $43,000. Additionally, she said she saw little differences between the proposals from the five firms who offered an informal proposal. If the county’s HR department handled the search, Usher estimates the potential cost to be $2,000. She added the timeline for the search could be anywhere from two to four months.
Commission Chair Mike Warring emphatically questioned the need for an additional search, stating he felt they already had the right candidate for the job in Struss.
“We have spent over two months, and we haven’t gotten anywhere,” Warring said. “I’m trying to compile a list of qualifications and nobody has come up with a list of what we actually want. I don’t see any information as to what kind of candidate we are looking for. It’s like we are looking for a unicorn.”
“We have a candidate, he has met all of the qualifications we asked for,” he continued. “He has done everything we have required of him. He has over 15 years experience in this county in a leadership position. And I think it is time to not spend any more money and hire the person we have had as a temporary (administrator) full time.”
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe asked how much money the county has already spent on the search. Usher said since it has all been handled internally, it is impossible to quantify a specific dollar amount based on staff time.
LaRowe then asked how long the county had the previous deputy administrator act as an interim administrator before they hired Julia Lines. Warring said it took about six months.
Usher mentioned that if they weren’t going to hire Struss, she would ask the board to come up with a different job description to use in this round of the search than the one they used in the first round.
“Given where we landed after the interviews on Feb. 28, with the decision that one of the candidates were not what we were looking for, it would be wise to really look at that job description to determine if there is other things you are looking for that those candidates did not meet,” Usher said.
Commissioners LaRowe, Steve Westerberg, and Alan Duff all indicated they would prefer to discuss the qualifications at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
“We’ve already had a couple Committee of the Whole meetings, and there seems to be a reluctance to discuss (this),” said Commissioner Bill Berg. “We get a lot of ‘no comment,’ ‘I’m not sure.’ I brought two documents, which was a refresher of the two interviews we did have and why I thought Chad was the right choice for administrator. The last Committee of the Whole I brought the job description proposed for this position, with all that I felt Chad fulfilled next to each point of the job description. What more do we need to have a conversation around or what needs to be added? When I brought these documents, there was no discussion.”
Westerberg said neither of the two candidates had county administrator experience, so he would like to get at least one candidate that does have that experience to compare to.
“I think we are sending a bad message (to Chad),” Warring said. “You can say what you want, but if you’re not willing to choose him now, you are saying there has got to be someone better out there.”
Duff disagreed, saying nothing they are doing or are going to do disqualifies Struss from eventually being hired permanently.
Warring added he feared the coverage they have been receiving in the media regarding the process doesn’t make the county sound inviting to potential candidates.
Ultimately, the motion to hire Struss permanently was defeated 3-2, with Warring and Berg casting the two yes votes.
NO SEARCH FIRM
The one thing the commissioners did agree on was they were not willing to go with an outside search firm.
“Looking at those proposals, I got sticker shock,” Duff said. “And in doing my own research, I wasn’t impressed with any of the firms. I think you (Usher) and your team have been doing a stellar job so far.”
By consensus, the commissioners agreed to have the HR team continue the search like before, but to somewhat expand it and to also include all five commissioners in the preliminary interview process. They will also work to come up with a better job description during next Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
