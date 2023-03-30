Commissioners to choose between four Second Amendment proclamations

The Isanti County Commissioners will take a second shot at making a proclamation regarding the county’s stance on the Second Amendment, but this time they have four options to choose from.
During the Tuesday, April 4 regular board meeting, the commissioners will vote on their preference between four versions of a proclamation in support of the Second Amendment, with two of the four versions now including its objections to Minnesota House File 396 and its companion bill in the Senate — SF 1723.
Interim County Administrator Chad Struss presented the four options to the commissioners during their Committee of the Whole meeting:
•Option 1 specifically addresses the two bills before the State Legislature, and offers the commissioners’ opposition to them.
•Option 2 is a general resolution in support of upholding the entire Constitutions of the US and the State of Minnesota.
•Option 3 takes almost all of the wording of the resolution the board had considered during its March 21 meeting, but adds in the board’s opposition specifically to the two bills.
•Option 4 uses the resolution the Chisago County Commissioners approved in 2020 naming their county a Dedicated Second Amendment County as a template, but changes it to be pertinent to Isanti County.
Struss added there was a fifth option, which is to make no resolutions at all. (To see all four draft resolutions in their entirety, see this story on the Star’s website at www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com).
Commissioner Bill Berg spoke in favor of either Option 1 or Option 2. He noted he felt those two options were “common sense for the common good.” He also said he felt those two presented the least likelihood of bringing legal ramifications to the county from any other groups who request a proclamation from the county that the commissioners would not grant.
“Our challenge is, when you are sued, you must respond, and when you respond, you are going to be using county dollars to do that,” Berg said. “And we don’t know how much or how often.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg asked County Attorney Jeff Edblad if he was aware of any county being sued for that reason. Edblad said he is not aware of any.
“I have thought about that as well,” said Berg, “but the key word is ‘yet.’”
“I like that in general, we make a statement of how we stand, but not put ourselves in a position for litigation,” said Chair Mike Warring in agreement with Berg. “I can see where if we open it up, we will have all kinds of groups who will want us to make a statement about their views.”
Commissioner Alan Duff stated his preference for Option 3. “I’ve spoken with quite a few attorneys, commissioners, and county coordinators in the last week, and not one of them has had a lawsuit against them,” Duff said. “In fact, some are looking to strengthen their language based on recent events. I think option 3 gives us the strongest stance on something I think is very important to our constituents.”
Westerberg simply said he agreed with Duff in his preference for Option 3.
Edblad repeated his concerns with the language of option 3.
“This is the third week in a row I’ve raised questions about the language of option 3,” Edblad said. “Two weeks ago you didn’t have the power to direct the sheriff’s department about enforcing laws, a week ago you didn’t have that power, and you still don’t today.
“I don’t know what the language of option 3 means,” he continued. “It’s placebo language. It’s feel-good, pat yourselves on the back language, but I don’t know what some of this stuff means.
“If this is misleading to the public, that concerns me. I don’t want the public thinking that you have the right and the power to do something you don’t really have. I think it is confusing and misleading to the public. I don’t think you are being upfront with the citizens when I see language like that. Again, it is pat yourself on the back and strut and say ‘look what I did’ type of language.”
Ultimately, the board instructed Struss to include all four options in the agenda packet for consideration during the April 4 meeting. That meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.