Commissioners to decide fate of First Amendment proclamation

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners will officially take up a request to name Isanti County a First Amendment Dedicated County, although several of the commissioners are against the proposed wording of such a proclamation.
The request to make such a proclamation was first brought up by residents during the public comment period in the middle of the board’s discussion on naming Isanti County a Second Amendment Dedicated County. A rough draft was also presented that focused primarily on the banning of books in libraries and was labeled as a “Freedom to Read” resolution. The same request was made by even more residents at the following regular meeting, prompting Commissioner Bill Berg to request it be placed on the April 25 Committee of the Whole meeting agenda.
At that meeting, staff and commissioners alike openly exercised their Freedom of Speech while discussing the request, leading to some heated exchanges.
“Is there any government entity out there right now that is trying to remove books from libraries?” asked Commissioner Steve Westerberg.
“There was no book that was being asked to be banned,” said Commissioner Kristi LaRowe, referencing last summer’s controversy over the book “It’s Perfectly Normal.” “It was basically in the library, it was asked to be moved.”
Board Chair Mike Warring mentioned he was on the East Central Regional Library Board at the time of that controversy, and it was decided based on case law, that no books would be banned.
“So why is this an issue?” asked LaRowe.
“We want to keep the right to read, that’s how I’m interpreting this (resolution),” Warring said. “There was a group that was complaining about books, and they had more on their list than this (one book).”
Westerberg and LaRowe also questioned the wording of the rough draft.
“This should be written up right, it should be looked at by a lawyer,” said LaRowe.
“We can get legal counsel from Mr. Edblad, and make sure everything checks out by the next meeting,” said Berg.
“Well, I’m just looking at where’s the threat,” added Westerberg.
“I’m looking at the definition of ‘freedom to read’ versus the First Amendment,” said Commissioner Alan Duff. “I don’t see anything in the First Amendment about reading. I see more about the freedom to speak.”
“If you separate the First Amendment, we will have to acknowledge the newspaper, different entities as well,” said LaRowe. “But there is no need to address the proclamation banning books brought before us.”
Interim County Administrator Chad Struss reminded the board this was just an example of a resolution that was brought forward by the residents during public comment. “I only brought it forward as a starting point for discussion. I’m not saying this has to be verbatim the resolution.”
COUNTY ATTORNEY’S FRUSTRATION
Westerberg suggested they could just make a resolution based on a copy of the First Amendment and say they supported it. That suggestion didn’t sit well with County Attorney Jeff Edblad.
“I guess when I suggested a month ago that you pass a resolution supporting the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, you poo-pooed that,” Edblad said. “I suggested you put together something supporting the resolution supporting the Constitution in its entirety and you couldn’t poo-poo that fast enough, to use the language of Commissioner Duff. It appears you want to have it both ways.
“This was a concern I brought up a month ago as to opening the door to this type of situation. This is the very thing I tried to prevent with the legal advice I gave to you. I didn’t want to see the board in this situation. I gave you options to not put yourself in this situation, and you did not heed that advice. So if I sound frustrated, it is because I am. This was entirely avoidable.”
LaRowe then suggested Edblad didn’t provide the board with proper advice concerning this new resolution.
“We didn’t get any emails from you before our meeting,” she claimed. “We didn’t know your opinion on anything. That’s what we have you here for.”
“You didn’t ask for my legal advice,” responded Edblad. “You have to ask me if you have legal questions. I did not go to school for mind-reading.”
“As chair of this board, we are going to pass this along to the (May 2) meeting,” concluded Warring. “And we can make an official decision what we want to do where it is on the record.”
“So are you rewriting this, are you going to have a lawyer look at it?” asked LaRowe. “How is it going to be written? I would like to see the Bible on it.”
“I don’t know,” responded Warring. “I guess you will have to wait to the next meeting to see it.”
“I’m fine with that,” said Duff, “but I’m struggling to see where any other county has done this.”
“Nobody has, so we will be the first one,” said Warring. “In any case, it will be on the agenda and at the next board meeting you can make an official vote. And you can choose the way you want to choose.”
That board meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Isanti County Government Center. Like the vote on the Second Amendment, there will be an opportunity for public comment.
