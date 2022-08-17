As we wrap up the summer, thoughts turn again to school — and to students. At Family Pathways, we see daily the struggles of kids in our community whose families seek support from our food shelves and domestic violence programs. The hidden tragedy of our community is the “kid next door” who is scared or hungry, and whose experience remains invisible.
Family Pathways Food Shelves have seen a steady rise in both use of the food shelf by current clients as well as new families joining for over a year now. However, since the start of summer 2022, these numbers have exploded. There has been a 30% increase in the number of families visiting the food shelves, and a 64% increase in the number of children. Compared to last summer, there has been a 224% increase in new families visiting the food shelves. The families who have been longer-term clients are also finding themselves in need of more frequent visits than before. And the needs go beyond food. 37,400 children in our service area alone have witnessed and/or experienced physical or emotional abuse at home.
These are not kids in some far away place, these are the kids you see in your neighborhood every day. These are kids you have a chance to help. From providing food to supervising visits with separated parents to offering shelter from violence, our work — with your support— makes a difference in the lives of kids in our community.
Throughout the month of August, Family Pathways is asking you to Commit to Kids. We are inviting our community to help us “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies, food, and personal care items. These will be distributed to local students through our Food Shelves and our emergency shelter. We will have a bus at the following locations from 3 — 5 p.m., though you can drop off donations at any time at any of our Thrift Stores: Monday, Aug. 29, Cambridge Thrift Store, 130 Buchanan St N; Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pine City Thrift Store, 800 Main St S; Wednesday, Aug. 31, Embrace Orthodontics (Commit to Kids Sponsor!) 13185 St Croix Ave, Lindstrom.
On Aug. 31, Family Pathways will be hosting a 24-hour digital event to raise money in support of the services that ensure our local youth are healthy, safe, and well. Commit to Kids Giving Day is an investment in the services Family Pathways provides for youth in East Central MN and Western WI. To be part of Giving Day and to make an impact on the lives of kids in our community, visit www.FamilyPathways.org/CommitToKids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.