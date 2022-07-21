The Isanti County Public Health is hosting a baby show for both expectant families and families with newborns and infants on August 18. This community baby shower is hosted by The East Central Baby Café and Isanti County Public Health.
Inspired by the success of the community baby shower that Chisago County Public Health held, Isanti County event organizers are hoping for a fun afternoon, where participants, feel welcome, and celebrated. It’s also an opportunity to connect to local birth and newborn resources. With a special focus on lactation and breastfeeding, since the event is funded by Equity in Lactation.
Resources from U of M Extension Office, Allina Health, Lakes and Pines, Baby Café, Cambridge Isanti Early Childhood Family Education, UCare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield will be available to help guide new families with birth and newborn questions they might have. Kids are welcome to attend, as well as partners and other support persons.
Prizes will be given away every 15 minutes and you don’t even have to play a shower game to get them. There are prize baskets for expectant families, and parents with babies under one as well as prizes for babies older than one. Everyone who responds “going” on the Facebook event page will receive a gift.
No good shower would be complete without food, so a lunch of sandwiches, sides, dessert, and water will be provided to attendees.
The baby shower will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at Central Green Park, 1455 South Fern Street, Cambridge. For more information and to get your gift go to the events Facebook page https://fb.me/e/5nyMNbFRL.
