The City of North Branch, in collaboration with the North Branch Arts Group, obtained a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Group to fund a mural to be painted on the south side of the North Branch Water and Light Building at the corner of County Road 30 and Maple Street.
The mural artist is Alison Price. She has completed numerous murals in Minnesota and Wisconsin and her approach is to invite residents to add their touch to the artistic endeavor. The artist has painted the layout, and, like a coloring book, the community can paint their own block or blocks. The Arts group, City Council and North Branch Water & Light Board wanted a mural that is representative of the community. In response, the mural design includes trees, water (representing the Sunrise River), a sunrise, the City logo, and even a few butterflies.
We ask all to come and paint a portion of the mural. The muralist is planning for the community portion to start on Monday, Aug. 30, weather dependent. Watch the City of North Branch website and Facebook for times and days in which painting will occur.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.