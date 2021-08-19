Community medical leaders attempt to debunk COVID vaccine myths

Editor’s note: This article is part one of a two-part series stemming from the Community Q&A session. See next week’s edition for part two, featuring testimonials from area residents who survived COVID-19. A recording of the forum can be found at vimeo.com/585696291.
An attempt at encouraging those who are vaccine hesitant and correcting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccinations in order to increase the number of Isanti County residents who are vaccinated took place Aug. 11 at Common Ground United Methodist Church.
A total of nine panelists from community faith leaders, Isanti County Public Health, Cambridge Medical Center, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), school staff from Art and Science Academy and Braham schools, and COVID-19 survivors took part in the public forum that included a question and answer session.
“We’ve invited everyone here tonight because we’ve heard your concerns and want questions answered by trusted community leaders,” Isanti County Public Health Educator Michelle Pivec said. “Collectively, we want you to have the correct information at your fingertips in order to make the best decision for you and your community.”
WHERE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS AT NOW
With more than 20 years of experience in immunization, Immunization Clinical Consultant Lynn Bahta from MDH went over some facts about the current COVID-19 situation for Isanti County and the region in general. She is an appointed member to the Center for Disease Control advisory committee on immunization practices, which is a national group of medical and public health experts that make vaccine policy recommendations to the US. Her role in the pandemic response includes education and outreach regarding COVID-19 vaccine.
“No, it’s not over,” Bahta said, noting there had been a 600 percent increase in reported cases in the month leading up to the forum. “I want to acknowledge the weariness that all of us are feeling as we watch numbers go up. It is quite discouraging, and I think that all of us have been traumatized in one way or another, whether we’ve been directly impacted or whether we’ve been peripheral. We are tired, and we need to realize that our responses to this fourth surge is making us tired and our responses will differ from some of us being depressed and others being really defiant and not wanting to do this anymore.”
There is increased COVID-19 activity in Isanti County, and the Delta variant is the one widely circulating in the county and the region, according to Bahta. The Delta variant is much more infectious and more severe, impacting younger ages and children, she continued. In order to slow the spread, vaccinations, masking, and distancing are needed.
Unfortunately, vaccinated individuals can still spread COVID-19, and the Delta variant is spreading faster with more cases and higher demand for healthcare resources in under-vaccinated populations, Bahta added.
“This is a virus that has no boundaries. It will attempt to infect anyone if at all possible. We need to be really aware of the infectious nature of this new variant,” she said. “We do have an option for what to do, and, of course, vaccination is going to play a huge role in this.”
While Minnesota has reached a rate of 70 percent of the eligible population being vaccinated, as of the forum only 40.1 percent of the eligible population in Isanti County had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 31.6 percent were fully vaccinated, according to Bahta. Vaccinations have been shown to work with the Delta variant with about 10 percent less efficacy.
“The more people vaccinated, the slower the spread of the disease,” Bahta said, adding that around 0.2 percent of vaccinated people developed COVID, and the average age of those who have been hospitalized with COVID after vaccination was 74 years old. Of the 56 deaths in those who have been vaccinated for COVID, the median age was 78 and one-third of the deaths were due to other reasons.
MDH is watching new data regarding the Delta variant and the growing proportion of breakthrough infections in order to understand if a booster shot may be needed, according to Bahta.
As far as getting over the pandemic, “There’s three things that are confounding our efforts,” Bahta continued. “One is this mutating virus. The slower we are to get people vaccinated and stop the spread of the virus, the more likely we are to see mutation of the virus. The aim of the virus is to survive, it will continue to change to circumvent measures that we have put in place to stop the spread of the virus. The best way is to not get sick, and the best way to not get sick is to get vaccinated. We haven’t gotten to the level of vaccination rates that will stop the spread very efficiently or effectively.”
The three things that people can control in order to stop or slow the spread of COVID are vaccinations, masking, and avoiding crowded venues, she added.
In conclusion, Bahta noted there are three predominating themes with low vaccination rates – people who just don’t have enough information to feel comfortable being vaccinated, misinformation about the vaccine, and conspiracy theories.
She encouraged those who feel like they need more information regarding the vaccine to talk to someone they trust who has expertise regarding vaccination – such as a healthcare provider.
Misinformation regarding the vaccines, as well as conspiracy theories surrounding them, is often spread through social media, Bahta noted. “It’s going to be important that if you see something regarding the vaccine that seems sensational, double-check the information – find out where that source goes,” she said.
As for conspiracy theories, “I don’t necessarily have a remedy for that, but if there is not publications that support the claims that people are making, it’s probably not fact,” Bahta said. “Sometimes the best thing that we can do is take a break from social media. I myself have had to do that on several occasions over the past year and a half. Take a break, because we love things that are sensational. We love to get riled up, especially if we’re sitting alone in the house isolating ourselves. But we really need to ground ourselves on what is factual and what the best information is.”
RELIABLE VACCINE INFORMATION SOURCES
Reliable sources of information include Minnesota Department of Health (www.health.state.mn.us or 833-431-2053). CDC (www.cdc.gov/COVID)
Some people may be leery of government resources, so information can also be sought from reputable health institutions such as Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org), John Hopkins (www.coronavirus.jhu.edu), and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center).
HISTORY AND TRUTH REGARDING VACCINES
Retired Camrbidge Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Lowell Becker offered a little bit of history, regarding vaccines and immunization.
In medicine, there are a lot of conditions for which there are not a lot of good treatments, so other ways need to be found to manage those diseases, which are often infectious in nature. In order to combat those diseases, good public health measures are needed to mitigate the severity of disease outbreak, including washing hands, masking, and vaccination, he said.
“Vaccination is really not a new concept; it’s been around for literally centuries,” Becker continued. “If you go back to one of the greatest pandemics ever experienced in the history of the world, it was the late 1700s, it was smallpox.”
A physician at that time named Jenner noticed that people that worked with cattle didn’t get smallpox, and realized the reason was because they were getting cowpox and that protected them from getting smallpox, according to Becker.
“He started inoculating people with cowpox, and, lo and behold, that pandemic came under control. Smallpox is gone. It’s eradicated. It’s not in the world anymore,” Becker continued. “Which just tells you the power of a good vaccination program.”
Today scientists have new technologies and better understanding of how vaccination works, and pediatricians end each childhood wellness exam by having children get their vaccinations. “Vaccines play an important role. The one really important thing you need to realize is the vaccine does not treat the illness. The vaccine turns on your immune system to contain the illness. Your own immune system actually gets rid of the disease,” Becker explained.
A virus’ main job is to infect susceptible hosts, propagate, and reproduce, with the goal of keeping the next generation of the virus around so it can infect more and more hosts. Viruses also mutate as they propagate, he said. Weak mutations will disappear, stronger mutations goes on and perpetuate disease, like the Delta variant. For public health, mitigation efforts are needed to slow the spread and reduce the number of susceptible hosts.
“There’s only two ways you can reduce the susceptible host. One, you have to get the disease so that you make the antibodies and you have to survive the disease. The other way that you do it is through vaccine,” Becker said. “The problem is right now we are dealing with a population of people that are not eligible for the vaccines – the kids. So, the only way we can help them is to keep the virus from spreading from one person to the other, which is mitigation – masking, social distancing, and those people who can get vaccinated get vaccinated, because the fewer susceptible hosts that are floating around, the less likely it is that the virus will spread.”
RESPONDING TO THOSE WHO HAVE COVID-19 ANTIBODIES AND DON’T WANT THE VACCINE
“They are right, they do have antibodies,” said Dr. Carolyn Kampa of Cambridge Medical Center. “There can be some protection, but not necessarily for the variants. So, we don’t know how that’s going to work. I’ve had two patients get infected twice, and the second time was much worse than the first time. The best way to protect themselves is to get vaccinated, because the virus changes.”
Dr. Allen Mork of Cambridge Medical Center noted that he recently read an article that people who have had COVID and get one of the messenger RNA vaccines (mRNA - Pfizer, Moderna), it provides a 20-fold increase in the antibodies from what people had naturally from the infection.
RESPONDING TO MISINFORMATION
“This takes up a lot of our day, and it is emotionally exhausting,” Kampa said, noting there are a number of ways in which to approach misinformation and her approach is saying to a patient that she sees they have not yet been vaccinated, and can they talk about it.
“People are often a little disarmed by the approach, and seem to be ready for a fight,” she said. “I usually will try to accept them with open arms to try to figure out where they are at, because you never know where they are at.”
One misconception she helps educate patients about is that the vaccine hasn’t been fully researched. “We’ve had vaccines, as Dr. Becker mentioned, for a very, very long time. We know what happens long-term with vaccinations. It turns out people live longer, that’s great,” Kampa continued. “We also know that it does not affect things like fertility. The vaccines that you all had as children, that I had as a child, were way nastier than what we have now. The mRNA vaccines are easily the most impressive scientific achievement any of us might see in our lifetimes. They are the cleanest vaccines. They impart the least amount of extra stuff in our bodies, and they give our bodies directions on how to fight this – how cool is that?”
She also tries to take a historical perspective when educating others about the COVID-19 vaccines, noting that vaccines have been around for a long time and scientists and health professionals know a lot about vaccination. She informs people that mRNA vaccines were in development for over a decade before COVID-19.
“We can put this information into this vaccine that we had ready to go. Do we know a lot about how vaccines affect fertility? Of course we do, we’ve been doing vaccines for hundreds of years,” Kampa said. “Do we know about this specific vaccine? We’ve been using this vaccine since December, we don’t have as much information about this, but we know a lot in general.”
When talking to people who ask if there are affects in children who take the vaccine, Kampa explains, “My kids were part of the Moderna study, I’m so excited to say. My kids are making the science for your kids, because I believe it’s safe, I believe it’s effective, and I believe it’s not harmful. I kind of use those things to explain to people. Whether or not I sway anybody, I hope I do.”
The most recent hesitation Kampa has been handling is that the vaccine is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “I don’t really see that one, either. We have it now, why would you wait? It’s going to get approved by the FDA,” she said. “I don’t believe the FDA would have approved it for emergency use if those studies by the pharmaceutical companies and the FDA itself were not shown to be safe and effective, and we know it is now, right? Because we know the vaccinated people are staying healthy.”
Becker explained that the FDA website explains the difference between the standard FDA approval and emergency approval. “The emergency one is like an executive action. It’s a temporary thing, but the decision is based on a panel of physicians and scientists that look at the data that they have to that point,” he said. “Almost everything that gets emergency approval ends up with permanent approval.”
It was noted that FDA approval is expected to take place "within a month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.