Complaints against North Branch council to be public data

North Branch City Council members are officially not protected as personnel by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act in the event of an official complaint, along with their affiliated committee counterparts.
The council unanimously agreed at their March 28 meeting to amend the City of North Branch Policies & Procedures Manual (Code of Conduct and By-Laws) after discussing the issue at their March 21 work session.
The matter first came before the council on Feb. 28, when City Attorney Alissa M. Harrington of Flaherty & Hood, P.A. informed the council of the lack of clarity in city law about the privacy of complaints against elected and appointed officials.
“The data practices act has this gray area for people who are city council members, so people who are elected or appointed to their positions,” Harrington said on Feb. 28, clarifying that the process for complaints about them “can go either way” unless the city makes a ruling.
Most of the council has since continued to express a preference for classifying these officials as non-personnel since a personnel classification would make complaints private data and necessitate discussion in closed session unless the subject of the complaint requested the meeting be opened to the public.
The changes lay out the official process for complaints lodged against council and committee members: existence of complaints is now public upon their filing. Upon receipt of a complaint, the city administrator will forward all materials to the city attorney, who may advise the council on the next steps.
The content of the complaint will remain private until “preliminary consideration” in a closed meeting. This meeting can be opened at the request of the subject of the complaint.
Any subsequent hearings ordered by the council will be public, as will all investigation data upon the investigation’s conclusion or the subject resigns or is terminated.
The council also approved changes to the city’s public comment policy, including expanding the time limit to five minutes per person.
Before passing the resolutions to change the bylaws, council member Kelly Neider stated she did not know changes would be made to the bylaws based on their discussion at their work session.
“If we’re going to do a work session, let’s complete it,” she said, saying she wanted more time to review in the future.
Mayor Kevin Schieber said he assumed policy changes were a given when discussing updating policies, but told Neider that in the future it would be “helpful” if she reached out to him or City Administrator Renae Fry before the meeting if she had questions.
“That’s probably not going to happen,” Neider said.
CITY ADMINISTRATOR INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Neider was also displeased to learn the investigation of Fry that she and fellow council member Peter Schaps initiated may cost the city more money.
The ongoing investigation, which began in January, is set to continue with a “climate assessment” by Herreid & Associates, Inc. The firm was selected by the city attorney.
According to the contract, passed on a 3-2 margin with Schaps and Neider dissenting, the climate assessment includes “interviews with the identified participants,” during which “themes and
recommendations” are derived from participant feedback. These are then presented to “stakeholders,” and the consultant can assist with creating an action plan.
The contract provides for additional services as needed based on the outcome of the first phase. The council approved spending up to $15,000 at up to $250 per hour of the firm’s time, plus reimbursement for mileage, dining, and lodging.
Neider objected to the price tag, saying the investigation has already cost the city $20,000.
Schieber responded by reminding Neider that she and Schaps had filed the initial complaint that led to the investigation, and that the council had agreed in a subsequent open meeting to pursue these services.
Neider suggested Schieber or council member Bob Canada, both of whom are on the executive team for the investigation, should have kept the other council members more informed via email.
“We’ve had private emails,” Schieber said, “and I’ve tried to update you as best I could.”
He also said the city attorney should be reaching out to the full council to provide an investigation update at a future special closed meeting, which has since been set for April 5 at 5 p.m.
WATER TOWER TO BE PAINTED
Public Works Director Shawn Williams updated the council that the water tower in Tower Fields Park is set to be completely repainted by the end of October 2023. That city has received numerous complaints from residents about the visual condition of that tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.