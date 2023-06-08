Cool Junk opens its second location on Cambridge’s east side

Cool Junk opened its doors in Cambridge’s historic downtown just over five years ago. Owners Christel and Rian describe their store’s unique offerings as, “antiques, retro, cool junk, and weird stuff.” On June 12, Cool Junk will have a second location on the city’s east side in the same building as Abby Carpet.
When Cool Junk began in its current location on Ashland Street S it was in 400 square feet and grew from there expanding to the point of needing a larger space. “We wanted to expand where we’re currently at, but that just hasn’t been able to happen. And so this space came available. It’s just the right timing. I mean, we’ve grown enough. We know that over on that side of (town), we’ll get more visibility.”
It was a career setback that caused Christel to pivot into the world of junk. “I worked in corporate for many years as an HR director. I lost my job because of a corporate merger. So I took my severance and I put it back into opening up some auctions. I had my own auction company.”
Christel met her partner Rian not too long after. “Rian and I met nine years ago, almost nine years ago. And it was just good timing. He was getting out of trucking and I was getting out of auctioning. So we decided that it was just a good time to just start our own business.”
All the pieces in Cool Junk are hand-picked by Christel. “I know some people say it’s a thrift store on steroids but it’s not really a thrift store. I mean, everything that comes into the store is hand-picked by me. I go out and I buy stuff. It’s not just like your garage sale type leftovers. We don’t do any clothes unless it’s vintage Metallica or Kiss t-shirts. We have everything from taxidermy to jewelry to signs to beer advertisements to, household to furniture to, I don’t even know. It’s just random.”
When asked what the coolest Cool Junk they’ve had in the shop Rian choose Caribou Mounts, “They were humongous.” And for Christel, it was a 1950’s jukebox, “That’s probably one of my tops.”
