The 16th annual Frankensteiners Ball Car Show attracted over 1500 vehicles, along with thousands of spectators to the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 9. Besides being able to view unique varieties of vehicles, with many decked out with a Halloween decor, attendees were invited to do some early Trick or Treating.
Costumed cars, kids descend on Isanti County Fairgrounds
