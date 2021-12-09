The Cambridge City Council is holding on to hopes that another restaurant is willing to take the place of the now-vacated Perkins on the east side of town sometime in the near future.
During the Dec. 6 council meeting, the council unanimously denied a request from Dan Smith, current owner of the former Perkins restaurant, to consider amending an existing Planned Unit Development for the property that states only a restaurant can occupy the space the Perkins building sits on. This PUD was agreed upon by the city and Smith back in 1999 when Smith purchased the property from the city.
According to Smith, he closed the restaurant last September for two reasons: a lack of staffing and expiration of his franchise contract with Perkins, which he didn’t want to renew for 10 more years.
“We were down to 18 employees at the end,” Smith told the council. “We should have had 45.”
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, PUDs are typically only amended after “substantial development has not occurred within a reasonable time.”
“There has been no hardship or proof shown to make the determination that no other restaurant would fill the space,” Westover said. “It’s only been two months and we like to wait at least two years.”
Smith told the council he doesn’t contest any of what Westover said, however, he feels the current state of the restaurant industry has changed so much he doesn’t foresee anyone interested in starting up a restaurant in the near future.
“I took a look at the Perkins that have closed; there are 14 of them that have closed in this immediate area,” Smith said. “Of the 14, four of them do have (new) restaurants. But they are all in cities larger than 25,000 people. All the other ones, except for North Branch, have remained closed.”
Smith went on to explain that in North Branch, Perkins closed four years ago. A new, independently owned restaurant opened, but that also closed in less than two years.
“I know this industry. I’ve been in it for 50 years,” he continued. “We’re at a turning point where inefficiency is making restaurants go away. And different kinds of restaurants are coming in.”
Smith said if one Googles “Cambridge, Minnesota, restaurants” it comes up with 31 entries, including businesses such as Caribou, Starbucks, and even Casey’s since they offer pizza.
More importantly, Smith said he does have a buyer for the property right now, which he had referenced at the Nov. 15 council meeting as a “national company” that was interested in building a gas station/convenience store/car wash on that lot.
“We have a very good company that wants to buy that corner and redevelop it completely,” he told the council Dec. 7. “The backlot has never been developed in over 40 years. That would mean tax money to the state, to the city, and to the county. They are available right now, the offer is right now. In two years, I think they will go somewhere else.
“I guess what I am saying is what is best for the City of Cambridge? You’ve got a closed restaurant on a very good corner. It’s very visible. I would hate to see people look at that for two years and wonder ‘how did we let this happen?’” he said. “Whereas, by this, I think summer, it could be under construction, maybe fall. And be redeveloped into something that will for many years serve the community well.”
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel and Westover, the council could choose to do one of two things: It could either deny the request, or it could make a motion to move this request forward to the Planning Commission, which would then pass along its recommendation back to the council for a final vote.
Councilmember Kersten Barfknecht-Conley made a motion to deny the request.
“I’ve thought long and hard about this. I feel like we do have to look at the constituents’ feedback,” she said, referencing social media comments that were largely against “another gas station” being built.
Vogel reminded the council that if it denies the request, it doesn’t mean Smith couldn’t come back at any time to again make the request if it becomes even more apparent another restaurant won’t be opened.
Goldenwood street improvement
Following the mandatory public hearing for both the actual 2022 street improvement project and the assessment of money on residents living on those streets, the council approved going forward with the project.
The 2022 street improvement project will encompass the northern half of Goldenwood, from Central Avenue. Included in the project will be resurfacing of the pavement, replacing almost all of the curbing, plus the addition of a sidewalk and updated lighting. It also includes resurfacing the walking path and upgrading lighting in Brown Park. The total cost of the project is estimated at $5,350,900, with a special assessment on residents of $5,500 for each residential lot. The assessment can be paid all at once or over 10 years, with an interest rate equal to the city’s bond interest rate for the project.
Comments from the public mostly focused on the desire to move the installation of a sidewalk from the west side of Holly Street to the west side of Joy Circle. The reason behind this request was to avoid cutting down a number of mature oak trees on Holly Street. According to City Engineer Todd Blank, moving the sidewalk would result in probably only removing one pine tree. Plus, it would be less expensive and a more direct route to the walking path in Brown Park.
Other residents were concerned about what type of curb and lighting would be installed, specifically noting they would prefer a “warmer” light.
Another resident asked if partial payment could be made ahead of time rather than a full payment, with the remaining amount being spread out over 10 years. According to Finance Director Caroline Moe, that is a possibility.
