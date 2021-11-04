Council remains undecided on Veterans Memorial location

The North Branch City Council hasn’t told the Veterans Memorial Park Committee they can’t call Central Park the new location for a memorial — but they haven’t said they could either.
Following an hour-long discussion during the Oct. 26 council meeting, the council voted to again table a request from the committee to allow the construction of the memorial in Central Park.
Councilmember Kelly Neider began the discussion, continuing what she said at the previous week’s work session before losing internet connection (Neider was attending the meeting remotely). She stated that at the Sept. 14 meeting, when the request to place the memorial in Central Park was first on the agenda, she felt like the council was being pressed to make a decision.
“Mr. Scaramell (local businessman who spoke at the previous meeting) had made the point that ‘We were at the eleventh hour,’ and it made me antsy that ‘Oh my gosh, I have to make a decision right now,’” Neider said.
Neider added that since the Sept. 14 meeting, she has spent some time observing Central Park, and those observations only solidified her previous impression that Central Park was extremely busy and rather noisy with traffic along Highway 95, and it would detract from the solemn atmosphere of a Veterans Memorial Park.
“The question I have at this point is if we want to put a Veterans Memorial Park in our community, and all we want to do is place it in a location people can drive by and remember the veterans, I guess that would potentially be a location that would be beneficial,” she said. “However, if we wanted to put a memorial in a location... I was thinking we don’t need to call it Central Park anymore, we should call it ‘Veterans Memorial of North Branch,’ because based on the drawings I see, it’s going to take up a spot in that park that will exceed any other activity going on in that park.
“As I said before, I’m not opposed to putting it in Central Park, however, 99.8% of the people I have talked to that were not part of the vote (to place it in Central Park) were highly opposed to that location.”
Later, Neider said she would like to know why the Veterans Memorial Committee has decided the location should either be Central Park or the previously agreed-upon location at North Branch Area High School, thus rejecting numerous other potential sites.
Councilmember Kathy Blomquist reminded the council the only question before them was if Central Park was a viable location for the memorial, adding the school location wasn’t “off the table” if the council rejected the request for Central Park.
“I think things have gotten a little muddy with ‘let’s look here or there for other sites,’” Blomquist said. She added she felt the committee would consider a different location that was donated to them if it was visible to the public.
Councilmember Amanda Darwin noted that she has been involved with creating the park from multiple angles, admitting that previously she had endorsed the idea of placing it in Central Park, however now she finds herself second-guessing that.
“I agree, it’s not a park to just relax in,” Darwin said.
Darwin added a couple more considerations she felt needed to be made, including hearing from the “everyday users” of the park. She also said she was thinking about the future councils who would be “landlocked” into utilizing even more space at Central Park for an expansion of the memorial, thus taking away the original attractions of the park.
“I want more than anything to have this Memorial Park,” she said. “But we can’t forget the point of Central Park is actually a recreational park in our city, which is why I love so much the idea of rebranding a different park altogether.”
City Administrator Renae Fry offered that if the council preferred, she would set up a proposal to be presented at the next council meeting for an idea-gathering session to be held possibly in January that she would moderate. She noted that she has experience in organizing such meetings. The council agreed with that suggestion, with Councilmember Patrick Meacham adding that this wasn’t the council trying to take over the location selection process, but rather a way to gain further insight into a variety of peoples’ opinions on the matter.
Fry also suggested that instead of again tabling the agenda topic even further, or voting the topic either up or down, the council has the authority to simply withdraw the item from the agenda.
Terry’s Disposal receives another extension
In December 2020, the city reached a stipulation agreement with Terry’s Disposal for the refuse-collecting business to clean up its property in order to come within compliance with its conditional use permit. The deadline for that agreement was Sept. 30, 2021. According to GIS Planning Specialist Nathan Sondrol, Terry’s has failed to come within compliance of the CUP, however, he also said that, especially as of recently, notable progress has been made.
Angie Flor, co-owner of Terry’s Disposal, asked the council for an extension of the stipulation agreement for another full year in order to give them enough time to come within full CUP compliance.
Sondrol told the council he would recommend that if the council did extend the agreement, clearly defined goals and intervals for the cleanup should be made in order to avoid another last-minute rush in cleaning up.
Mayor Jim Swenson made a motion to extend the stipulation agreement to June 30, 2022, and that specific cleanup goals be met for Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 30, weather permitting, plus inspecting the site every two weeks in January, February and March to see if continued improvement is being made based on the weather conditions. If staff notes a lack of improvement during three inspections, the council may consider revoking their CUP.
“The reason I am doing this is if we decide to take their license away, the city still has to clean up the site,” Swenson said. “If we do nothing, the city is still going to be responsible for cleaning up the site. If it costs $250,000, that is what we will have to pay. So I think the best option is to give her more time to clean it up.
“Angie, I know we had this discussion last year, and I said ‘Angie, I know you are going to make it.’ Yet here we are again. I want you to be able to do it; I want you to have your business.”
The council unanimously approved Swenson’s motion. At the same time, council and staff emphasized that even a revocation of Terry’s CUP wouldn’t automatically close the business. It would only mean that Terry’s couldn’t bring collected recycling back to the property. It would have to directly be brought to another collection facility.
