For the second time, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners went against the recommendations of the Isanti County planning commission when it denied a request from First State Tire, owned by Monte Niemi, to rezone a portion of its property industrial use from agricultural/residential use. The denial to rezone the property took place at the Aug. 18 Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The request first came before the planning commission and the board in March 2020. The findings at that time for the commissioners denying the request were that the business was out of compliance with its conditional use permit (CUP) on the property owned to the west of the property in question; there is a wetland of concern running through the property; the applicant had not provided requested documentation to the zoning department; the property was currently out of compliance with county zoning ordinances with storage of trailers; the intent for the change was to park trailers of whole tires on the property and is not a public necessity; and, the fire hazard caused by the storage of whole tires in trailers.
The findings the board of commissioners discussed on record for the most recent denial of rezoning the property include the concern for pollution in the wetland that runs through the property; the concern with the owner of the property only going into compliance with his CUP at First State Tire when it was under threat of being revoked; and, it not being in the best interest of the nature of that area to rezone the property industrial rather than agricultural/residential.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the board:
•Heard a progress update from Isanti County Soil and Water Conservation District.
•Denied a request to reinstate a contract for deed for a property sold during the tax forfeited property sales.
