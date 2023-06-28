The Isanti County Commissioners believed they had found the ideal person to become the new county administrator in the current Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood. Getting her to agree to come on board, however, was going to cost the county considerably more than they had originally anticipated — a fact that doesn’t sit well with two of the commissioners.
During contract negotiations, the county was prepared to offer Wood a Step 8 (out of 9) salary of approximately $163,500, which was on the top end of the range they advertised when calling for applications. Wood declined that offer and made a counteroffer that included extra benefits the county hasn’t granted to any other employee.
Wood requested to be brought in at Step 9 right off the bat, which would have meant a starting salary of $168,812. This amount would increase to $173,035 at the beginning of 2024 as part of a cost of living adjustment. Additionally, Wood asked for a 3% increase in salary immediately following her six-month probationary period — the first benefit no other employee has been afforded. This would have brought her salary alone to $178,226.
Additionally, Wood requested two other benefits not offered to other county employees. She asked for a $480 a month ($5,760 annual) car allowance, plus a county match of up to $10,000 annually to a deferred compensation plan. All told these added benefits would equate to an annual salary of approximately $193,000.
By way of comparison, former County Administrator Julia Lines had an annual salary of $153,358 at the time of her resignation in January.
A final term of the counter-offer was for a six-month severance package, rather than a four-month severance package, should she be relieved of her duties.
MIXED REACTIONS FROM COMMISSIONERS
In discussing her counter-offer, the Board, along with Deputy County Administrator/HR Director Amanda Usher and Interim County Administrator/Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss engaged in an extended point/counterpoint debate on the merits and implications of accepting all or a portion of Wood’s terms.
“Though I really enjoyed Josi’s interview and my interactions with her,” Usher started the discussion, “and I think she can be a great asset to Isanti County, I have concerns as HR Director of some of the precedences her request would set going forward into union negotiations next year. We’ve always been able to say we don’t do that (post-probation raises, additional deferred compensation, and car allowances). I don’t see us getting out of union negotiations without it if we give them to her.”
Chair Mike Warring compared Wood’s requested salary to other counties. “Let’s take Wright County. They have 148,000 people and they only have (a salary of) $166,000 for their county administrator. They’re three times our size.”
In a list of the 2022 county administrator salaries of 71 of the 87 Minnesota Counties obtained by the Star, the base salary of $173,035 would have been the 14th highest on the list. Adding in the other benefits that bring her salary to the $193,000 mark would make her salary the seventh-highest on the list, behind four of the seven Twin Cities Metro Area counties, plus Olmsted and St. Louis Counties.
Warring also mentioned how if they went above their original salary offer, that would have the snowball effect of needing to increase every other county employee’s salaries. In a nutshell, while the county administrator is the highest-paid employee, their salary can’t be exceedingly higher than everyone else’s.
“If we go above what our maximum is now, it’s going to change our salary structure for everyone,” he said. “We will get re-evaluated and everyone will have to be brought up to the percentage that it is. So you are looking at an awfully large amount of money next year.”
Warring suggested essentially giving Wood a “take it or leave it” ultimatum for the county’s original offer, and if she declined, the county could proceed with Usher as an interim administrator while they first look for a new auditor/treasurer and then make a third attempt at finding a permanent administrator.
“The way she does things saves dollars,” countered Vice Chair Alan Duff. “In today’s world, you have to pay for talent. The cost is high for a good administrator. To get top talent, you gotta pay top dollar.” He added he believed the county may be in the middle of a bidding war with the city of Isanti. “You have an Isanti City Council who wants to match whatever offer we put out there. She’s a talent, they want to keep her.”
“She’s going to help us with our budget,” added Commissioner Kristi LaRowe. “I think she’s going to save us money.”
“I’m very comfortable with what we did offer her,” said Commissioner Bill Berg. “I really enjoyed Josi. I do think she has strong qualities. (But) honestly, the things she countered were disappointing. It disappointed me.
“We can’t say she’s going to do this or she’s going to save us $400,000,” Berg added. “I don’t know that. She hasn’t been in the seat yet. We can’t put out those projections.”
Berg said the only thing he was willing to add to the county’s offer was the six-month severance package. Later in the discussion he altered his position and said he was agreeable to increasing her salary to Step 9, but he was still against the rest of the counter-offer.
“The salary range for the position was pretty well posted, so I’m having a hard time understanding why it’s so hard to reach a deal here,” said Struss. “We had that range for a reason. To the best of my knowledge, there was no discussion during interviews about going above and beyond that. And who knows who would have applied knowing the county would be willing to go above that top number.”
Ultimately, LaRowe made the motion to accept Wood’s entire counter-offer, and that her starting date would be Aug. 3. That motion was approved 3-2, with Warring and Berg voting nay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.