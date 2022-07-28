A sand mining operation was given the go-ahead from the Isanti County Commissioners to conduct their controversial business in North Branch Township, however it will only be for a short time.
The request for an interim use permit was made by Todd and Anne Olund, and James and Bridget Thauwald; all of North Branch, for the mining of sand from an existing pond on their properties that would essentially expand the size of the pond.
According to Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff, the plans were to begin the operation as soon as possible, with an end date of Oct. 31, 2022. Bergloff said the process would include stripping the topsoil and backhauling it to Olund Pond to be placed on the side slopes of the pond. The hauling of sand would be completed by Sept. 30, with the final month being used to grade the site, and plant trees and seed on the site to restore it. Bergloff also said a temporary road would be constructed.
The request stated that a total of 96,000 cubic yards of sand would be evacuated, which amounts to 145 truckloads per day.
Bergloff said during the Planning Commission meeting, concerns were presented in writing by two neighbors regarding the increased dirt, dust, oil, and noise, along with the increased truck traffic and possible contamination of the water. Both letters stated they were not in favor of the project.
The Planning Commission ultimately unanimously recommended the approval of the IUP, with a total of 13 conditions. Some of those conditions included hours of operation of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no more than 145 truckloads per day, no wetlands would be filled, and water trucks would be used to control the dust. Additionally, the requesters were informed that if they planned to move any water, even if it was within the site, they would have to contact the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
In the Planning Commissions’ findings, it was noted this project would have a high impact, but for a short duration. Plus, the result would be an improved property with an “impressive constructed pond” that would enhance the area.
During the July 19 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Susan Morris noted her familiarity with the requesters.
“I know the owners of the property,” Morris said. “They’re good people. They’re not going to take advantage (of the IUP).”
The motion to grant the IUP with the 13 conditions was also unanimously approved by the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.