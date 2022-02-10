One of the biggest complaints heard during the annual Truth in Taxation meetings in December regard property value. What many property owners don’t realize is that by December, it is too late to make any changes. A procedure is actually in place to go through each spring.
Isanti County property owners who question the valuation and/or classification of their property and would like to appeal the valuation should do so during the board of appeals and equalization hearing, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the county board room at the Isanti County Government Center. However, property owners must take certain steps before appealing to the Board of Appeals and Equalization.
According to the Isanti County website, first, property owners should contact the County Assessor’s office, where the assessor will review the property’s parcel records, local sales activity, general market trends, and how other local properties are valued and classified to judge if the property is fairly valued and classified.
After this review process, if the property owner is still not satisfied with the valuation and classification of their property, the appeal process begins. The process must be completed in order unless the property owner goes directly to the Regular Division of Minnesota Tax Court, according to the county’s website.
The first level of appeal is through the city or township Board of Review, which has the right to order changes in the property’s valuation and classification. Those meetings take place in April each year, and property owners should call or write their city or township clerks to appear at the meeting.
The next step, if not satisfied with the Board of Review’s decision, is to appeal to the County Board of Equalization, which is made up of the County Board of Commissioners and County Auditor. To schedule an appeal, call the County Auditor at 763-689-1644.
Finally, if still not satisfied with the County Board of Equalization’s decision, property owners have until March 31 of the year the tax is payable to appeal to the Minnesota Tax Court.
ORANGE FROG/HAPPINESS ADVANTAGE UPDATE
Approximately 140 people have been trained through workshops, and the Happiness Coalition has been formed with key community members primarily from the county, the schools, and Allina, who are meeting and planning how to further roll out the initiative, according to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines.
The coalition visited Walker Levande and provided it with calendars and different items, with the goal to let residents and employees know they are being thought about, Lines noted.
“That’s a big goal of this initiative is just reconnection piece, so encouraging people to go out and connect with people as much as we are able,” Lines said.
The coalition has also participated in events such as Santa Day, where they handed out Orange Frog-themed goody bags with books and calendars.
The theme for February is Feel Good February and the Orange Frog Happiness Calendar includes activities to participate in each day to increase happiness and connection. In order to encourage community members to join in on the movement and share their experiences, the coalition created a TikTok account to share videos, according to Lines. The TikTok account is orangefrog.isanti.
Coming up on March 20 is the International Day of Happiness and coalition is planning “The Great Reconnect,” encouraging community members to introduce themselves to a neighbor, or say “hello” to someone in public they have never met. The coalition will provide some tips for people to feel more comfortable doing this activity, according to Lines.
“I am happy to report that we have had a ton of positive feedback, and just a really good response to this initiative so far,” Lines added.
Community workshops continue to take place, and there are thoughts of a community wellness forum in the summer.
In fall 2022, the schools will be rolling out the Happiness 360 curriculum. This is connected to the social/emotional learning required curriculum for schools, so federal funding is available which will allow the schools to continue past the county’s initiative if it is found to be beneficial, according to Lines.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business at the Feb. 1 Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board:
• Approved an architectural firm for the remodel of the government center;
• Ratified the 2022-2024 labor agreements with LELS 212 and the Teamsters;
• Set the 2022 EDA meetings;
• Approved contracts between Isanti County Health and Human Services and Lutheran Social Service and New Pathways; and
• Approved DNR grants for snowmobiles and ATV/OHV for fiscal year 2022-2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.