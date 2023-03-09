County Commissioners abolish anti-proclamation policy

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners has opened a door for themselves to once again make official proclamations and symbolic resolutions, abolishing a policy the previous commissioners established less than two years ago.
Vice Chair Alan Duff brought this item to the attention of the board with a very specific motivation in mind — the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.
“I brought this policy forward because I would like Isanti County to pursue becoming a Second Amendment dedicated county,” Duff said. “I already have this resolution drafted based on a lot of good input from a lot of people that care about that issue.
“I believe we need to abolish this symbolic resolution policy from the past because I think it limits our ability to do that.”
The policy, as it read, allowed for the issuance of proclamations for public awareness, arts and cultural celebrations, and special honors. However, it stated, “The Isanti County Board of Commissioners will not consider or issue resolutions and proclamations for the following: matters of political or ideological controversy; matters generally identified and known as supported by one political party and/or opposed by a political party; topics with no explicit and unambiguous relationship to the county of Isanti’s programs, services, policies, or budgets; or campaigns or events contrary to policies of the county of Isanti.”
Commissioner Bill Berg asked County Administrator Julia Lines if she could explain the reasoning the previous board adopted this policy.
“The reason is the county board has limited authority as far as constitutional laws and other laws of that nature,” Lines explained. “So the worry, I think, was if you start venturing down this path, there’s a potential request for other kinds of decisions on matters that may be political in nature. And the previous board just didn’t want to open that door.”
“Because they felt the board needed to stay in their non-partisan position, as county board members, we are non-partisan,” added Berg questionably. “And is that part of the reasoning?”
“Yes,” responded Lines.
“I don’t look at the Constitution as a partisan thing,” said Commissioner Steve Westerberg.
“I believe it is over 60% of the counties in America are sanctuary counties,” Duff said. “So we’re not the first ones in the rodeo with this.” He added both Kanabec and Chisago Counties have something similar in place.
The motion to abolish the policy was unanimously approved. However since it was in place at the time of setting the agenda, Duff will have to wait until at least the next meeting before introducing his Second Amendment proclamation.
