County Commissioners approve new 911 computers

The Isanti County Commissioners had to hold their collective noses and swallow the bitter pill of having to shell out close to a quarter-million dollars on replacing computer equipment that is less than ten-years-old.
During the Oct. 4 County Commissioner meeting, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk presented the board with three budget requests, which were aimed to ensure better communication in the event of an emergency, along with public safety in the government center.
The heftier of the three purchases was for a new computer system for the 911 dispatch center. Caulk told the board the current computer equipment, which was installed around 2016 to 2017, has outlived its lifespan and needs replacing before the system crashes, which would leave anyone calling 911 in a lurch.
“As you know, those computers run 24/7,” Caulk said, “they’ve exceeded their expected life and are in dire need of an upgrade to ensure all 911 calls keep coming in.
“We realize on a short-term basis if ever a piece of equipment does fail, we have redundancies, but obviously Chisago County doesn’t want to take our 911 calls for months.”
Caulk said the cost of the equipment, which can only come from one source due to compatibility issues with other existing equipment, was $241,753. Caulk said that is over $23,000 lower than the original cost estimate.
“I don’t know why, other than the guy said he was just trying to be nice,” Caulk said of the unexpected discount.
Caulk said he would work with Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss to figure out where in the budget this purchase would come from.
“We would work with Chad’s office to see what money we could pull from our E911 fund because that is an allowed expense,” Caulk said, “but we don’t want to bury that fund and take everything out of there because that does pay for other service contracts and training and other things.”
He said he guessed maybe $40,000 to $50,000 would come from E911, with the rest coming from ARPA funds.
“That is expensive equipment,” said Commissioner Susan Morris. “Some day we’ve got to talk about regionalizing 911 call centers. With issues of getting staffing and maintaining all this expensive equipment, it’s just wow.”
Commission chair Terry Turnquist asked Caulk what the expected lifespan of this computer equipment is.
“Five years,” Caulk said. “I can tell you when the election’s over and the sheriff-elect comes to my office, him or her is going to have a conversation about this and let them know between this and the ARMER radios, this is an expense that is always going to be there.”
Caulk did say the situation is a little less dire than before if it went down.
“When we used to have two stations, and one went down, then you lost 50% of your call-taking ability,” he explained. “Now, if one goes down, you only lose 25%.”
NEW BAGGAGE SCANNER
Along the same lines of equipment reaching the end of its lifespan, the middle expense was for the purchase of a new bag scanner for the Government Center’s front door security.
Caulk said the current bag scanner is outdated primarily due to the operating software it uses.
“If this company comes to fix it, it’s usually between three and six thousand dollars to come and fix it,” Caulk said.
The cost of the new scanner would be $26,690.
PAGER RELAY STATION
The least expensive request was for just over $14,000 to be used to purchase pager repeater equipment that would be installed on the city of Isanti’s water tower. According to Caulk, the southern portion of the county continues to be a bit of a communication dead zone for some emergency personnel. He said with the expanded service area of Isanti Fire District, in particular, the need for more reliable page messages has increased.
“At one point in time, we used to have Stacy Fire and other fire departments that would cover some of the fringes of the county,” Caulk said. “Isanti Fire District has grown to take over that, which means the base for where they’re grabbing their folks from live further out and their pagers don’t work as well.”
He added his department’s Safety and Rescue would also benefit from the extended pager range.
Caulk said he proactively approached the city of Isanti for a conditional use permit to place the repeater on their water tower, which was already approved by the council. He also paid money to make sure the repeater signal wouldn’t interfere with any other signals in the area. He said that based on current computer equipment supply issues, the equipment probably wouldn’t arrive until around next spring.
