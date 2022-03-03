County Commissioners reverse previous vote, make county recorder appointed position

Following the resignation of Isanti County Recorder Karen Long, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners took advantage of state statute by revisiting the appointment of the recorder position, rather than keeping it an elected position. A lengthy public hearing took place March 1, after which the board passed by split vote a resolution to appoint the position of Isanti county recorder.
Isanti County Commissioners Greg Anderson, Susan Morris, Terry Turnquist and Dave Oslund voted in favor of the resolution, and Commissioner Mike Warring voted against. According to state statute, a motion to appoint the county recorder must be passed by a super-majority — in this case by four of the five commissioners. During the previous vote back in November, Oslund and Warring voted against it.
Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines opened the public forum by addressing the repeated statement that peoples’ rights to vote were being taken away.
“I just want to say, and I think I can speak for the commissioners as well, when I say that the right to vote is sacred and is not something that we treat lightly,” Lines said. “We recognize that many people have fought for our country and lost the lives of loved ones in the pursuit of these constitutional rights, and we don’t want to make light of that.
“The (Minnesota State) Legislature, not the constitution, created the office of county recorder in the 1800s. The Legislature also provided counties the statutory option to appoint in 2019. So appointing this office aligns with the Minnesota Constitution and is not in violation of anyone’s constitutional rights to make this an appointed position,” Lines said. “We have an opportunity to provide better services faster and cheaper to the tune of at least $100,000 in savings per year. And again, an elected board still oversees all of these functions.”
Before public comment was received during the hearing, a letter opposing the appointment of the county recorder’s positions and a petition with 209 signatures urging the commissioners to vote no — as well as one email from an Isanti County resident in favor of appointing the recorder — were entered into public record.
In what turned out to be an approximately two-and-a-half hour public hearing, several residents spoke out against the motion, voicing their concerns — as they have at previous county board meetings — with the commissioners taking away their right to vote. Some also stated that government was not supposed to be efficient, and moving an elected position to an appointed position took away some of the checks and balances in the county. Some made reference to the possibility of a “bad character” taking advantage of this in the future for nefarious purposes. Some stated they did not believe the commissioners communicated enough with their constituents.
One resident in attendance, Bruce Mickelson, spoke in favor of it. Mickelson, who is the chair of the Isanti County Planning Commission, offered some of his personal observations.
“I’ve been in this building many times, and several times when I’ve been in here I’ve seen people come in and they are wandering around, and I’ll ask them, ‘Can I help you?’ Well, they are not sure where they should go, so they end up wandering around. Anything that we can do to improve customer service and improve efficiency and save money at the same time, I support that. That makes sense and it did make sense for the future, too. I am not concerned that we have lost checks and balance by making this an appointed position rather than an elected position, as I know many elected officials out there that are very corrupt and just because we keep it an elected position doesn’t prevent corruption.”
After the public hearing closed, commissioners addressed the audience’s concerns.
“One thing I think it is important for people to understand is we are a Dillon rules state. The only authority we have as a local unit of government is given to us by the state,” Commissioner Susan Morris said. “Back in the 1850s ... it was all about the balance of power, because you had all these people, they needed some form of government, and so this was the problem; they wrote the job description in state statute. It worked great in the 1850s and served us well for a long time, but hence why some counties made this change over 50 years ago.”
She explained that she has talked to numerous county government officials throughout the state that have appointed, rather than elected, auditor-treasurer and recorder positions to ask if it had ever been a problem, and was only told positive things and the efficiencies created.
She also explained that elected officials can create “horror” stories for local government, noting elected officials don’t have to do their job or can really mess up and not be held accountable because they are elected and in the office until their term is up. She used Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who recently was arrested for drunk driving after crashing a county-owned vehicle, as an example. “Unless he resigns, he’s in office until the end of his term,” she said.
“To the issue of checks and balances, there are a lot of checks and balances that happen,” Morris said. “When this person is an actual employee of the county, they have to answer to our human resource department, our administrator, they do annual reviews, they have to show up for work, they have to show up on time, they have to put in when they want to take their vacation. In the annual review, if there’s something that they’re not doing correctly, they’ll be corrected on it, there will be oversight there.”
Commissioner Greg Anderson thanked residents for being at the meeting and participating in the public hearing, noting it is rare to have an audience and so much participation.
“I’m in my 45th year in government, both at the federal, county, and state level. I’ve been around government most of my life. I grew up on a farm, still on a farm, and I do still farm somewhat. It is my enjoyment and passion,” he said. “I devoted my college education and my life to agriculture and government. Over those years I find it incumbent on the government to provide efficiency — always working towards efficiency, but first and foremost to provide service, improved service to the public. So when the issue of looking at restructuring/reorganizing departments to provide better service to the public and creating internal efficiencies, it resonated with me because, basically, 45 years in the government, again repeating myself, I think its incumbent upon ourselves we always towards those efficiencies.”
Anderson explained this is something the county has been working towards for several years, not something it just thought about a year ago. He reiterated that he wants to make sure there are qualified people in the position of recorder and auditor-treasurer, noting someone running for elected office in those positions only need be 18 years of age and a resident of the county according to state statute.
Warring reiterated his opposition to appointing rather than electing the offices.
