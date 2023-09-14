County Commissioners set to approve flat levy

The Isanti County Commissioners are poised to do something many have been clamoring for, but few thought was a possibility — pass a levy amount identical to last year’s. To do so, however, they needed to get a little help from the state.
Following several months of budget discussions, the Board will have on its Sept. 19 agenda a preliminary levy proposal with a zero percent increase from the 2023 levy amount. As a bonus, the budget from that levy will include the addition of two officers for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg, the county was able to achieve this goal due in large part to an approximate $1.5 million increase in revenue coming from the state. Broken down, about $740,000 will come from an increase in the 2024 County Program Aid, with the rest coming from an increase in state revenue for probation.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office will receive a one-time state funding increase to aid recruitment and retention of officers. With that increased funding, Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich is able to shift around some of his line-item budget expenses to pay for one year’s worth of one of the two new officer’s salaries, which will be approximately $108,000 according to Seiberlich. The other new officer will be possible due to budgetary adjustments in other areas of the county’s budget.
Besides the two new officers, another portion of the county’s budget that will be able to be fully funded thanks to the additional state money is the approximately dozen nonprofit organizations that regularly receive county funding for a portion of their overall budgets due to services they provide to residents. Included in those organizations is the East Central Regional Library, which some were speculating would see its budget slashed by the commissioners.
While celebrating the achievement of a flat levy from 2023 to 2024, Lakeberg quickly cautioned all of the additional state money is most likely one-time funding, meaning the 2025 levy will almost certainly return to being an increase from the previous year’s levy.
She also noted that this is only the preliminary levy, which merely sets the maximum amount the county can levy on taxpayers. The final levy will be presented during the annual Truth in Taxation meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. The board will vote on the final levy during its Dec. 19 meeting. If any increase in expenses pops up between now and Dec. 19, the county will be forced to reduce that amount from somewhere else in its budget.
