County public hearing set for marijuana ordinance

Residents concerned about the regulation of marijuana use in county public places will have a chance to voice their opinion before the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Just like many other cities and local governments, Isanti County is trying to fast-track a local ordinance spelling out exactly where people can smoke marijuana, at least as far as public spaces are concerned. According to County Attorney Jeff Edblad, it was originally believed that smoking marijuana would automatically be banned from anywhere tobacco smoking was also banned. However, based on quotes from the author of the state’s new statute, the intent was for marijuana to be allowed anywhere not included in the Clean Indoor Air Act, which would include places such as county and city parks.
The draft of the resolution Edblad wrote up for the board’s consideration included banning “cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within Isanti County.”
The draft ordinance specifies public places as meaning “a public park or trail, public street or sidewalk, any enclosed, indoor area used by the general public, including, but not limited to, theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine, or malt beverages, retail business, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas, or other places of public accommodation.”
According to the draft ordinance, a place of public accommodation includes “a business, refreshment, entertainment, recreation, or transportation facility of any kind, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg noted that he wasn’t opposed to the ordinance, however, he had talked to some business owners who said they would prefer to be able to decide themselves if marijuana use would be allowed in designated areas of their business, such as in the parking lot.
Edblad emphasized this ordinance would only be enforceable in public areas outside city limits since city council ordinances supersede county ordinances, even if they are less limiting. The city of Cambridge recently passed an ordinance banning marijuana use from all public spaces. A similarly worded ordinance failed by a 2-2 vote by the Isanti City Council, however, the topic was again on its Aug. 15 meeting agenda. The city of Braham has directed staff to create a draft ordinance the council will consider at its September meeting.
The public hearing for the county’s proposed ordinance is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the boardroom in the Isanti County Government Center.
RE-REORGANIZATION
The Board of Commissioners has undone three of the department reorganizations that were implemented a couple of years ago. Specifically, the assessor’s department would be removed from the property and financial services division, zoning from the environmental services division, and removing veterans services from the health and human services division.
According to interim County Administrator Amanda Usher, these departments were originally merged in anticipation of the physical remodeling of the government center, which would have created a central location for residents to go to for a majority of their services needs. Since that remodel is now not taking place, Usher said while some efficiencies were created by the initial reorganization, some services became less customer friendly given their physical separation.
“Hopefully making these changes won’t undo those efficiencies,” Usher said.
In the case of the veteran’s services, Usher said the two have been and will continue to offer shared services, however, veteran’s services simply preferred to be separate.
“Our veterans prefer to have their own standalone department,” she said. “I think there has been some good collaboration that has come out of that division structure, that collaboration can certainly continue even if work-structure wise they are not together.”
Those three restructures would be enacted at the beginning of 2024 to allow for a clean budgetary change.
