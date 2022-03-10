The recent resolution by the Isanti County Board of Commissioners to appoint rather than elect the county recorder allows the county to continue its transition to streamline services in order to provide better customer service and even to save money, according to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines.
“The commissioners have spent countless hours, all five of them, talking to people about this. This has been going on for years before I sat in this chair, and none of them has taken this lightly. They’ve done a lot of work on this,” Lines said.
“Many of those people aren’t going to come to a board meeting to share their opinion, but these commissioners have made a point to seek those opinions and ask the public what they think on this matter before making a decision,” Lines added.
The transition began when the board approved a resolution to appoint rather than elect the county auditor-treasurer in June 2021. Following the approval of that resolution, current Isanti County Auditor-treasurer Chad Struss was appointed to the role, as well as being named Chief Financial Officer of Isanti County Finance and Property Services Division.
The board attempted to complete its plan of county reorganization in November 2021 by passing a resolution to appoint rather than elect the county recorder, but that resolution failed to garner a super-majority, which is needed under state statute. However, the resignation of County Recorder Karen Long offered the board another opportunity to revisit the issue.
Lines explained the reasoning behind this transition at the March 1 board meeting.
As the Isanti County Government Center and each office is currently configured, a person must walk back-and-forth throughout the government center building multiple times to complete the steps needed to record property or obtain documents needed for certain government IDs.
Lines outlined the related offices and their statutory responsibilities within county government as follows:
• County recorder is responsible for recording deeds, splits, and subdivisions;
• County auditor-treasurer is responsible for maintaining the tax system and overseeing elections;
• County assessor is responsible for valuating and classifying property for taxation purposes; and
• Environmental services is responsible for issuing permits to improve properties.
Without the reorganization of services, if someone is buying a property with a house on it in Isanti County and wishes to build an addition onto the house, they first go to the recorder’s office located in the south end of the building to check for the ability to record the property, Lines explained. Then they go to the north end of the building to the auditor-treasurer’s office to transfer the deed to update the tax records, complete tax certification documents, and complete verifications for the department of revenue.
Following that, the document goes back to the county recorder to collect recording fees and complete a homestead application, including valuation and classification. Finally, to receive a permit for the addition to the house they must go to environmental services.
“Similar to this, now that we have the enhanced and the real IDs, many times people come to our auditor-treasurer counter for that license and they find that they need their birth certificate, so then they have to go down to the county recorder’s office to try and get that and back to the auditor-treasurer’s office to complete that process,” Lines said. “This creates some serious frustration and complications, especially for some of our elderly residents coming in.”
The preferred process the county is attempting to create is a one-stop customer service counter, where residents will come in the door and go to one counter to have all their property needs met without having to worry about the offices involved. However, this is not possible without bringing the recorder under the direction of the chief financial officer in the financial and property services division.
“A lot of the reason why we started down this journey is just to look at more customer-friendly services, but, in addition, there’s financial savings when you have more services provided in one location with cross-training for staff,” Lines continued. “That is critical in this day and age; I think everyone can understand the environment we are living in where we have been very short-staffed due to medical absences or just open positions.”
The recorder’s office is also currently short-staffed due to Long’s resignation and other employee absences, Lines noted.
In the new proposed process staff will be cross-trained with the duties to make sure they are done efficiently, effectively, and more seamlessly for the customer, she added.
To get the desired efficiencies there are two steps necessary — change the auditor-treasurer and recorder positions to appointed and reassign duties to accomplish administrative efficiency and better customer service, Lines explained.
The benefits of this new approach include:
• An estimated reduction in tax levy spending of $105,000;
• Improved customer service for property services with more efficient use of staff resources, ability to cross-train, and consistent management aligned with organizational priorities;
• Better coordination of internal services with consistent management aligned with organizational priorities, and integration of assessor, recorder, and auditor-treasurer offices; and
• A vested broader oversight by the county board, moving the responsibilities for these duties to currently entrusted elected officials to a set of elected officials.
Of note, Crow Wing County estimated a tax levy savings of about $250,000 when it moved to appoint these offices and integrated its services, but is realizing an approximate $400,000 savings annually, according to Lines.
Across the state, 44 counties have converted either auditor-treasurer, recorder, or both, to appointed functions to allow for restructuring to reduce tax levy spending and for better customer service, according to Lines. She pointed out it is not just metro counties making this transition, but counties across the state, noting Anoka County appointed these two positions in the 1970s.
Previous to state legislation in 2019 allowing counties to pass resolutions appointing these positions, counties had to individually appeal to the state legislature for special legislation allowing each individual county to appoint the positions through the legislative process.
