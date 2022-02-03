The Isanti-Chisago County Star continued to rake in state-wide accolades, as the newspaper’s staff recently received five awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2020-2021 Better Newspaper Contest. The five awards ties the Star’s record for most awards received in a single MNA contest. The Star also received five awards during the 2018-2019 contest. Entries for each years’ BNC are submitted from published items from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 of the previous year. This year’s awards were presented during the annual MNA convention held in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 27-28.
“This was a tricky year for submitting contest entries,” said Star editor Bill Stickels III. “The entire duration of the contest’s eligible publications was during the pandemic, so while we did see more opportunities for non-Covid coverage, the pandemic still dominated news coverage.
“To win five awards is incredibly flattering,” continued Stickels. “Just like every other year, the Star’s free distribution places us in the largest circulation size among weekly newspapers. Additionally, MNA combined all weekly circulation sizes in some categories, so we were literally going up against every single weekly newspaper in the state who entered that category.”
Photographer Dee Ann Sibley took home first place in the Sports Photography category, weeklies circulation size 7,000 or more, for her front page photo from the 2021 Isanti Rodeo. This is Sibley’s second first-place and third overall sports photo award, with each entry being from her excellent rodeo coverage.
Stickels earned three awards this year, which is his own personal record for most in a single contest. The Star’s editor placed right behind Sibley in the sports photo category for his photo of the North Branch softball team celebrating its section championship last June.
“This is the fourth time in the last five years we’ve earned two of the three awards in the sports photo category,” Stickels said. “And all four times it’s been another photographer and I who have won. So it’s been a true team effort.”
Stickels’ other awards came via a third place in the photo story category for his coverage of the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park dedication, plus a third place in the Government/Public Affairs Reporting category, which is one of the categories that was contested among all weekly newspapers. This award was for his story from Isanti County’s “State of the County” address. It is his first award in a writing category, with the others coming in photo categories.
These awards brings his total to 10, with nine of them coming during his time at the Star, and one coming from his time working at the Ely Echo.
Rounding out the awards was Jennifer Kotila, who earned third place in the Sports Feature category for her story on Rock Steady Boxing, a local fitness program for people with Parkinson’s Disease. This is Kotila’s second BNC award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.