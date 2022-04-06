COVID kept Isanti County Public Health busy in 2021

It should go without saying that Isanti County Public Health was kept busy during 2021. However, if one breaks down the numbers, one particular item made the difference between an average year and a busy one. Obviously, that one thing was COVID — or more specifically, COVID vaccinations.
Offering the annual report to the Isanti County Board of Commissioners, Public Health Planner Cassie Shaker said the organization distributed 13,501 vaccine doses during 2021. Those doses were administered at 127 clinics, which were held mainly at the Isanti County Government Center, but also at remote clinics in locations such as school buildings, churches and community centers.
According to Shaker, while most of clinics were staffed by public health employees, an increase in volunteers aided Public Health.
“Last year, they were helping a lot with our clinics,” she said. “Nurses were helping with injections; people who were not medical professionals would help with ushering or registration or monitoring.”
Despite the additional help, the task was a tall one.
“It was pretty amazing considering our small staff,” Shaker said.
And while it has slowed down as the number of COVID cases decline and a majority of people who voluntarily get vaccinated have done so, their work isn’t done yet. According to Shaker, the first clinic offering the second COVID vaccine booster has been scheduled for April 19 and 20.
“We are going to be following the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines as close as possible,” she said of the second booster. “So it will be anyone 18 to 49 who is immunocompromised and then anyone 50 or older can come in.”
She said it is currently only offering Moderno, however, anyone eligible can still get the shot even if they had Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson before. She said anyone wishing to schedule an appointment for the second booster can do so through its office or via the PrepMod website — www.prepmod.health.state.mn.us.
Taking COVID vaccinations out of the equation, Shaker said there was a small general increase in the workload. Specifically, the offices saw an increase in the number of new mom/baby clients and visits, along with an increase in women, infants and children clients. Finally, there was an increase in the statewide health improvement partnership. All of these fit under the responsibility of promoting healthy communities and behaviors.
The second responsibility is to assure quality and accessible health services, which also saw a slight increase from 2020, particularly in adult protection, children dental services, and Minnesota Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
“That looks at newborns and screens them for birth defects, and if something is identified, that connects them to us, and we get them connected to resources and programs that might be able to help them,” she explained.
Finally, she said the number of public health nuisances reports doubled, from five in 2020 to 10 in 2021.
Shafer concluded by stating that although there was an overall increase from 2020, the numbers indicate a return to pre-COVID totals.
Odds and ends
In other action during the April 5 county commissioners meeting, the commissioners:
• Unanimously approved formally authorizing County Auditor Chad Struss to remove the positions of county auditor/treasurer and county recorder from the 2022 ballot. According to Struss, he must submit all positions that will be on the ballot to the state auditor as the final step of the process of switching those two positions to being appointed rather than elected;
• Approved the purchase of two tandem snowplow trucks. According to County Administrator Julia Lines, the cost came in slightly more than what was budgeted, which isn’t surprising considering recent supply chain issues. However, since the county does not expect to receive the plows until sometime in 2023, it can make the needed adjustment to the budget. The cost of the two plows totals $552,115.90; and
• Accepted Emergency Management Performance Grant funds in the amount of $24,776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.