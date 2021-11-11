With the recent news regarding the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control officially approving a lower-dosage version of the Pfizer vaccine for kids down to age 5, both the Isanti and Chisago County Public Health Departments have begun setting up schedules to give parents of area youth the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.
Isanti County
Isanti County Public Health has already been holding vaccination clinics during a majority of the day on Tuesdays for several months now. In response to this new opportunity to start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11, beginning Nov. 16, the county has set aside three hours each Tuesday afternoon exclusively for youth vaccination clinics.
On Nov. 16, 23 and 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Isanti County Government Center, parents may register their youth to receive the first dose of the kids’ vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted, and a parent or legal guardian must be present. At the same time as the first dose is administered, the second dose — which is recommended to be administered as close to three weeks after the first dose — can be scheduled.
To register for the kids’ vaccine, or with additional questions, call 763-689-1711. Appointments will be limited at the beginning, so follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook or visit https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=COVID19-Vaccine-Clinics-12 for updates.
Chisago County
Chisago County Public Health will be offering vaccination clinics for those ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The county encourages anyone interested in receiving this vaccine to go to their website at chisagocounty.us/vaccine-information for more details. Pre-registration is also required and a parent or guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.
In addition to these clinics, Chisago County Public Health will have first dose clinics for ages 12 and older on those same dates and times. The location of these clinics is the Wildcat Community Center, 29330 Olinda Trail, Lindstrom. Anyone receiving their first dose during these two clinics will receive a $100 gift card to either Target or Kwik Trip.
To register for any of these clinics, click on the link for the specific age group, date and time range preferred at chisagocounty.us/1188/vaccine-information. Anyone needing help registering can call 651-213-5233.
School districts
At this time, neither Cambridge-Isanti, Braham Area, or North Branch Area Schools have scheduled their own vaccination clinics. However all three also indicated they are working closely with their counties’ public health departments in order to possibly organize additional vaccination clinics for kids ages 5 to 11. They encourage parents to keep checking their websites for additional information and they will convey any updates directly to parents.
