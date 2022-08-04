Crazy horse: Chicken crossed the road to find a family that won’t give up on him

When Chicken the horse was rescued by Andrea Lakeberg in 2015, he was, she said, “a throwaway.”
Not only that, the horse was wild — “completely wild” — and had never been touched, even though he was two years old.
“Everyone hated that horse because he was so crazy,” Lakeberg said. “And I knew he wasn’t; he just didn’t know (how to behave), and he was scared.”
He was called Chicken, said Lakeberg’s daughter Camella Whalen, because “he was terrified of everything, and chickens would scare him away from his food.”
It took some time for the rural-Ogilvie family to finally tame the horse, and two years ago, Camella began competing with him in horse shows.
“He was completely feral and needed so much work,” 15-year-old Camella said. “He was so scared and would just tremble. We were kind to him and were understanding of him.”
Even though Chicken started out as Lakeberg’s horse, “He ended up becoming Camella’s,” said Lakeberg, without a hint of regret.
But in March of this year, the unthinkable happened. The night before Camella and Chicken were to compete in a horse show, Chicken was picked up to stay at a close friend’s house that was close to the competition site.
The next morning, they found Chicken badly hurt.
“It was just a freak accident,” Lakeberg said. “It was muddy out, so we’re assuming that he slipped in the mud and ended up trapped beneath a metal gate. He was lying there thrashing all night long.”
The horse’s leg was sliced open to the bone in numerous areas, with cuts to his tendons, and he had injuries to his face, including a fractured facial bone.
“I was terrified and so sad when Chicken got hurt,” Camella said. “I hated seeing him in pain and I was so scared we were going to have to put him down.”
Many people would not have gone to the trouble and expense of keeping a badly injured horse alive.
“We put literally years of time into that horse and everyone told me I should just shoot him — get rid of him,” Lakeberg said. “We couldn’t. We love him.”
The love and training the family had put into the care of Chicken had paid off in many ways. Last year, Camella was 4-H pole weaving state champion on Chicken, and she was the champion in her age division in figure 8s. She started her first year with the Pine City High School Rodeo Club last year, and ended up as the all-around pole-bending champion.
“And she was riding this crazy horse that everyone said shouldn’t be at our house,” Lakeberg said. “And that’s why we didn’t put him to sleep because he gave everything to that little girl and finally proved his worth to everybody else.”
Chicken was taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital in St. Paul. “We knew that he might not even survive the surgery,” Lakeberg said. “The odds of him pulling through were low.
“After that, we realized he may not even be able to be used anymore. But he deserved to come home.” The family got its wish. Chicken came home to finish healing in mid-April.
On July 17, the Chengwatana Saddle Club in Pine City, the club the Lakeberg family belongs to, held a fundraiser and horse show for Chicken.
“I had never asked anybody for anything, but this whole time everybody has been coming out of the woodwork,” Lakeberg said. “And they put on this show where all the proceeds go to Chicken and his immense medical bills.”
Making a special appearance at the show was Chicken; Camella rode him around the arena.
“Chicken still being here wouldn’t have been possible without all the love and support from our wonderful community,” Lakeberg said. “There have been many prayers, donations, and just plain love from so many amazing people. The most amazing part of it is that I never asked for anything and never would have; I was given zero choice because people did it on their own.”
Camella continues to care for Chicken and credits her success with him to her ability to care for the “quirky and scared” horses that her family takes in. About 20 horses are on the Lakeberg land at any one time, many of them having been rescued, many belonging to friends.
“It makes me so happy to turn their lives around so people can see them in a different and better way,” said Camella, who takes classes online through Connections Academy because, like many of the horses she has cared for in her young life, she deals with anxiety. Although Chicken is walking, he may never run again, let alone take part in rodeos and shows.
“I don’t know if Chicken will ever compete again, but I can tell you this horse is a fighter,” Camella said. “If it is in God’s will, you will see him in the arena again doing what he loves. If not, he will be loved and cared for by his family until his last breath.”
