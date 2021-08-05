Customers to be appreciated again in Cambridge

The wildly popular Cambridge Customer Appreciation Event is making a return to downtown Cambridge after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which has consistently attracted over 5,000 people to Main Street, is being scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, from 4 - 8 p.m. Like all of the other 15 years of its existence, the general public will be served free hot dogs, brats, apples, chips, cake, ice cream, plus pop or water, served by volunteers representing businesses located throughout Cambridge, but mainly focused on the downtown businesses.
Besides the food, visitors will be able to enjoy music on multiple stages, featuring the bands Timeless and Mystery Mountain Boys. There will also be a car show, business booths, a Farmer’s Market, kids games, and the traditional scarecrow contest.
In preparation for the event, organizers are looking for volunteers for setting up, during, and tear-down of the event. Anyone wishing to volunteer, make a monetary donation, sign up for the scarecrow contest, or a business booth can go to the North 65 Chamber of Commerce’s website at north65chamber.com, and then click on the events calendar. The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 23. Donation checks can be mailed to Cambridge Customer Appreciation Event C/O Herman’s Bakery, 130 Main Street South, Cambridge, MN, 55008.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 763-689-2505, or email info@north65chamber.com.
