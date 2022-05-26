CVSO Brown to present program on navigating veteran benefits

For many veterans, winding their way through the maze of services available to them can be almost as stressful as their first few days of boot camp.
North Branch Area Library and Chisago County Veterans Service Officer Bryan Brown hope to help veterans navigate their way through all of the services available to them during a class at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the library.
Brown said that the one-hour class will focus a great deal on services available to veterans through government agencies. His biggest challenge usually involves all of the hoops one has to go through to submit a claim through the Veterans Administration, such as documentation showing that late-in-life health problems are service-related.
“I tell my veterans that sometimes the VA doesn’t play nice,” Brown said. “So that would be the biggest thing: Just making sure that they can submit a claim and that they have everything that needs to be processed — all the paperwork, everything the VA requires. We get that submitted, and then we see if the VA wants something else.”
In the class, Brown will also discuss local government services available to veterans, including the Veterans Van, which takes veterans to medical appointments, whether it be to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System, or the Maplewood VA Clinic. The van travels to St. Cloud on Wednesdays; on Tuesday and Thursday it transports vets to Minneapolis; and Mondays it goes to Maplewood. The 10-passenger van with wheelchair assist is leased by Chisago County for use by Veterans Services.
Other topics Brown will address include his Coffee Talks — which he holds twice a month — burial benefits and more.
He is also encouraged by community actions, including discounts for veterans at restaurants and stores, and he lauds Beyond the Yellow Ribbon for its work in assisting vets.
“I think there is a lot out more out there (for veterans) than people realize,” he said.
Although Brown has been a CVSO for half a decade, his education is ongoing. He will soon travel to San Antonio for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers annual conference and training. This will be an opportunity for CVSOs of all experience levels to learn the skills they need to serve clients more effectively. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs holds trainings several times a year to update CVSOs and ongoing education is “always available,” Brown said.
“Plus we do a lot of networking. I’ve been here five years so I have a pretty big network, so I can ask someone, ‘Hey, have you experienced this?’ or they can ask me the same thing.”
No registration is necessary for the program, which is sponsored by Encore Assisted Living and Chisago County.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th Street, North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
