Dance celebrating inclusion returns after COVID hiatus

A dance celebrating people with Down syndrome is back at last from its pandemic hiatus, with new additions aplenty in store.
The “We Are All The Same Sock Hop” is set for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the North Branch Area Education Center. Everyone is welcome to join the “free, family-friendly” celebration.
Started in 2017 by Tina Ness, a parent of a NBAPS student with Down syndrome, the dance coincides with World Down Syndrome Day, which has been observed by the United Nations since 2012.
Down syndrome occurs when a baby is born with an extra whole or partial copy of chromosome 21, according to the UN website. Between 3,000 and 5,000 children are born with Down syndrome yearly.
Jenny Heath, a kindergarten teacher with District 138, volunteered to take over planning the North Branch event in 2020 when Ness moved away. Brett Carlson, the NBAPS community education director who died in late 2022 from colon cancer, also played a big role in planning past events.
Heath has had five students with Down syndrome in her classes, and the four former students keep coming back to the dance every year, she said.
“I just have a passion for the inclusion part of it,” Heath said. “Totally encouraging classmates to come and just support them.”
When the pandemic abruptly hit in March 2020, Heath said they had to cancel the dance with only a week’s notice. The event has been on hiatus ever since.
“We’re bringing it back a little slower than where we were at, just to build it back up,” Heath said.
The event will be smaller than previous years, with no Silent Auction fundraiser. After Carlson’s death, several special education teachers, community education staff and parents joined Heath in planning the 2023 event, but they still had to scale back.
Participants will still get a chance to decorate cookies, pose in a photo booth, play games, eat snacks and buy merchandise from the dance.
Funds for this year’s dance came in part from a fundraiser at the North Branch Dairy Queen. Heath said the restaurant wound up raising about $300 this year, but they also contributed an additional $500, which was the amount they raised in 2020 before that dance was canceled. “They were very kind to honor that money as well,” Heath said.
In the past, income from the dance did more than fund the following year’s event, with a portion of the money raised going to Fiona’s Hope, a charity fiscally sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota that provides “comfort needs” for families with hospitalized children “during prolonged or unexpected” stays, according to their website.
This year, since there hasn’t been a dance since 2019, proceeds will go to funding next year’s dance.
The music setup is also new this year, with two NBAPS community members known for their musical and comedic talents emceeing the event: Andy Spofford, who has taken a leave from his teaching career to pursue music, and Matt Lattimore, the assistant principal at the middle school.
There will also be a tribute to Brett Carlson and Tina Ness.
ANYONE’S INVITED
Heath said past dances have attracted as many as 300 people of all ages and abilities, with and without Down syndrome.
“When the classmates go, it is so fun to see them dance together,” she said. “I think it makes the families feel good, too, inside, that we’re including them and everything else, just like all the other kids.”
Even kids who do not attend the dance will be supporting it: students at the Education Center will make the decorations, older students will provide tech support, and high schoolers will be making 300 cookies for attendees to decorate.
Students and staff have been encouraged to wear blue and yellow on March 21 in observance of World Down Syndrome Day.
“These kiddos are just as important as everybody else,” Heath said, “and even though they may not do things exactly like us, they have all the talents and everything, like everyone else.”
