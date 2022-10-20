Dangerous North Branch intersection to be reconstructed

Relief for a historically dangerous intersection on the west end of North Branch has been officially announced, however, the relief won’t be coming fast enough for some.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to add left and right turn lanes to Highway 95 at its intersection with 392nd St., near Access Church. The project, slated for 2026, will be entirely paid for by the state, City Administrator Renae Fry said at the Oct. 11 council meeting.
The intersection in question has seen more than its share of fatal crashes, according to the North Branch City Council. However, in the past, when the city has reached out to MnDOT to inquire about safety improvements, MnDOT responded that it would require a multi-million-dollar investment by the city, according to Fry. However, MnDOT has recently studied the interchange and some “preliminary data” and determined turn lanes are in order.
Fry said via email that two “horrific” crashes in 2019 — both of which involved a vehicle that was rear-ended while stopped to make a turn off Highway 95 and causing a multi-vehicle crash, prompted a public forum on the issue of safety at that intersection.
Design for the project began in August 2022, according to a map and layout submitted to the city.
“There will be widening, there will be an approach, there will be a turn lane that will allow for some stacking and some movement,” Fry said. “We know that turn lanes aren’t the only answer… but at least it’s an interim step toward improved safety.”
Fry suggested future plans for the intersection may include a roundabout.
The council enthusiastically thanked Fry for the update, discussing several injurious and fatal crashes at that intersection.
The project does not yet appear on the MnDOT website’s list of construction projects, plans, and studies.
CITY RECOGNIZED FOR GREENSTEP PROGRESS
The council accepted an award recognizing its achievement of Step 3 in Minnesota’s GreenStep Cities program, run by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Kristin Mroz, the program’s coordinator, presented the wooden statuette to the council with commendations.
GreenStep Cities is a “voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals,” according to the program’s website. Currently, 143 cities and four tribal nations participate in the program.
Among the projects that elevated the city from Step 2 was its recent expansion of high-speed Internet access across the community, making it a Telecommuter Forward! Community in 2021.
North Branch is also home to the 100MW North Star Solar Project, which was the largest solar photovoltaic system in the Midwest at the time of its completion. This project powers 20,000 homes, according to the materials presented by Mroz.
COUNCIL DECLINES TO RECONSIDER SEPTIC ORDINANCE
Councilmember Bob Canada brought a specific property to the council’s attention due to its owners’ continued refusal to connect to the municipal water and sewer systems prior to attempting to sell the property. According to Fry, the owners were offered three ways the property could be connected to city water and sewer, however, the owners appear unwilling to accept any of those options. According to city ordinance, a property owner can continue using a private well and septic as long as their system is certified as being in compliance. Once a system falls out of compliance, however, property owners are given a period of time to get their property hooked up to city water and sewer at their expense, assuming such a hookup is readily available. In this case, the septic had not been in compliance for some time, but the property owners approached the city to get a variance for that ordinance, something that was explained to them wasn’t possible. The property owners next went directly to Canada.
After extensive discussion, the council opted not to issue a variance or to consider changing the city ordinance to accommodate the property owners’ request.
CHANGE IN LOCATION FOR NEXT COUNCIL MEETING
Due to some remodeling and technology upgrading being performed in the council chambers at City Hall, the city council will host its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the North Branch Fire Department on Forest Blvd.
