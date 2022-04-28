The North Branch City Council will be one person short for up to two months as Amanda Darwin has turned in her letter of resignation, effective immediately.
In that letter, dated April 19, Darwin stated she didn’t feel like she could serve on the council to the best of her abilities at this time.
“I have incredibly high expectations for myself and the council as a whole and could never continue when not able to give it my absolute best and full attention,” she wrote.
During the April 26 city council meeting, the council reluctantly approved her resignation and declared a vacancy on the council.
“Do I have to?” asked Councilmember Patrick Meacham.
“It’s really a loss,” said Mayor Jim Swenson. “She was a dynamite person on the council, but she has a busy life, too.”
Because Darwin, who was elected to the council during the 2020 elections, has more than two years remaining on her term, the city must hold a special election during the general election on Nov. 8 to fill her seat for the remainder of her term. In the meantime, the council must appoint someone to fill the seat on a temporary basis, until that special election can be held.
According to City Clerk Ragini Varma, the council must appoint an interim replacement no later than the second council meeting in July. Whomever that interim person may be will also need to run for election this November if they wish to continue on the council until the 2024 elections.
The council decided to hold off on specifically declaring an application deadline and the exact process for selecting the interim person until its May 10 meeting. However, the council did indicate the window for turning in an application would most likely be a two-week period sometime in the middle of May. Under that general schedule, City Administrator Renae Fry indicated the council should be able to fill the vacancy on an interim basis by its second meeting in June.
