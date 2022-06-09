Cleanup following a storm can be an overwhelming task for homeowners. If trees have been damaged, knowing which to save and which to remove can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees. When addressing storm-damaged trees:
Do
• Carefully inspect standing trees for damage and address hazardous trees first. Hazardous trees have detached or loosely hanging branches and split or cracked trunks that can cause injury or damage to property.
• Remove trees if more than 50% of the trunk or live branches in the crown are damaged, the tree is unnaturally leaning or roots are damaged, or the tree could injury people or damage property. If you’re unsure if a tree should be removed or can be saved, consult with a certified arborist.
• Use proper pruning techniques to remove small, broken limbs by cutting just outside the branch collar, but limit pruning to the minimum amount necessary to address safety risks. Too much pruning can weaken an already stressed tree – and many trees are stressed due to last year’s drought.
• Make sure damaged trees get rain or are watered weekly to help them repair and rebuild. Be careful not to overwater, especially in heavy clay soils – the equivalent of 1 inch per week is ideal.
Don’t:
• Be rushed by promises of bargains from inexperienced or unqualified tree service providers. Ask for references and proof of insurance.
• Repair a broken branch or fork of a tree with tape, wire, bolts or other wraps. The wound will not heal, and the split will invite decay and further weaken the tree.
• Remove the tops of trees. This makes the tree more susceptible to insects and disease, and promotes the growth of new branches that are weakly attached.
• Apply paint or dressing to wounds, as these materials interfere with a tree’s natural wound sealing process.
• Remove small, leaning trees. Trees less than 15 feet tall may survive if they are gently pulled back into place. Press out air spaces in the loosened soil. The tree can then be staked for up to a year.
• Fertilize stressed or damaged trees. Fertilizer can trigger rapid but weak growth and deplete the tree’s energy reserves that are needed to recover from damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.