Deer hunters association collects more than 400 pounds of food

The Isanti County Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association held its 24th annual banquet held Feb. 19 at the Cambridge Armed Forces Center.
Along with a great meal and giving away hundreds of prizes, including firearms and two Minnesota lifetime hunting licenses (donated by Jim, Wendy, Jay and Amanda Englund in memory of Andy Englund), the Chapter’s Forkhorns held a food drive.
For each item that an attendee donated, they received a chance to win a firearm. The lucky winner was D. Olson.
The Forkhorns collected 446 pounds of food that will be donated to Family Pathways.
