Online tools can help yoube REAL ID ready
The REAL ID federal enforcement deadline is May 3, 2023. If you renew your license before then, consider applying for a REAL ID. That way you’ll be ready come May 3, 2023.
DVS has online tools to help you find out if a REAL ID is right for you. And the online pre-application and document pre-verification process make applying for a REAL ID easier (and quicker)!
Go to drive.mn.gov and be REAL ID ready.
Call 811 before you dig
If you have upcoming projects that involve digging, make sure you know what’s below before you get started.
Underground utilities like natural gas lines can run inches from the surface and be ruptured with a shovel or other household tools. Be sure you call 811 at least two business days before you start digging. It’s the law in Minnesota.
Calling 811 before you dig is easy. In fact, you don’t necessarily need to call; you can enter your dig information online. Plus, it’s free for you—the cost is covered by Minnesota’s underground facility operators.
