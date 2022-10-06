Have you or someone in your life recently been diagnosed with dementia? Are you wondering...now what?
Learn what dementia is, the warning signs, community resources, how to plan after diagnosis, and how to care for yourself and loved ones during a special event Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 1 p.m., at the North Branch Area Library.
The session will be led by Collette Colucci, from Family Pathways, whose passion is for those with friends or loved ones impacted by dementia. She has more than 30 years of experience working with people living with the disease and their caregivers. She is a Dementia Friends champion, Dementia Educator, and community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association. She is excited to be able to provide this session for people in the North Branch community.
This session is sponsored by Encore Assisted Living and Family Pathways. Refreshments will be provided.
To register, or learn more, contact Megan Harstad from Encore Assisted Living at 612-859-3676.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
