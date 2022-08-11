Did somebody say ‘Dairy Queen’ in Isanti?

It has been said that a city in Minnesota doesn’t become “official” until it has a Dairy Queen open for business. Under those conditions, the city of Isanti is on its way to becoming “official.”
James Fowler, owner of the Cambridge, North Branch, Pine City, and St. Croix Falls Wisconsin Dairy Queens, has put in a Conditional Use Permit request, along with site plans to construct his fifth franchise restaurant, to be located adjacent to Highway 65 between the Allina Clinic and the Caribou Cabin. The official address of the proposed restaurant is 280 5th Ave NE.
According to Fowler, this DQ will be similar to the North Branch one in being a Grill and Chill complete with a two-lane drive-thru and a 750 square-foot outdoor eating patio. The building itself will be 3,225 square feet and include two kitchen spaces, bathrooms, an office, and a staff breakroom.
The original layout presented to the Isanti Planning Commission had the outdoor patio situated on the eastern side of the building, facing Highway 65. However, before the Aug. 3 city council meeting, those plans were revised to have the patio be on the southwest side of the building.
“That will alleviate some of the congestion of the parking and increase the flow in the parking lot,” Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim.
It has long been speculated that a Dairy Queen would open in Isanti, however, based on a franchise agreement with the previous owner of the Cambridge Dairy Queen, no additional restaurants could be opened by a different franchisee within a certain diameter of the Cambridge location. When Fowler purchased the Cambridge location a couple of years ago, that opened the door for him to consider opening in Isanti as well.
The initial plans call for the ground to be broken this fall with a tentative opening by no later than November 2023, but perhaps as early as the Spring of 2023.
LOCAL OLYMPIAN TO BE HONORED AGAIN
A year after winning a silver medal in the girls team gymnastics competition during the Tokyo Olympics, Isanti resident Grace McCallum was honored with the second “Grace McCallum Day,” on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Following the Olympics, McCallum went on to compete for the University of Utah, where as a freshman she helped the Utes place third at the NCAA National Team Championships.
McCallum is expected to be in attendance at the Aug. 13 Isanti Street Dance, where Mayor Jeff Johnson is planning on presenting to her the official Mayor’s Proclamation.
COUNCIL REJECTS INCLUSION ON ORANGE FROG BILLBOARD
As an extension of Isanti County’s ongoing “Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage” mental health initiative, the county is preparing to rent a billboard along Highway 65, with the logos of various local businesses and the three cities within the county being included at no charge to the cities.
“She (County Administrator Julia Lines) is asking all three cities to have their logo on there as participating,” said City Administrator Josi Wood. “She believes this billboard will promote the initiative and communicate community support of the initiative they have had with the “Orange Frog” program.
The council, however, was far from willing to show their support.
“I’ve heard more negative comments around town about the money spent around the Orange Frog than positive,” said Councilmember Paul Bergley.
“It was a waste of money in my mind,” added Mayor Jeff Johnson.
“I will inform Ms. Lines that we appreciate the offer, but respectfully decline,” Wood told the council after all five voiced their displeasure with the initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.