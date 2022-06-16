Dog days: Summer Solstice Cluster Dog Shows return

More than 1200 of the best canines in the country, representing breeds from Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, will compete in the annual Summer Solstice Cluster Dog Shows, held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from June 23 through June 26.
The four-day event, held since 2003 and organized by the Anoka County and Cambridge Kennel Clubs, will bring in pure-bred dogs from across the United States.
According to Cambridge Kennel Club Board Member Wayne Harmon, chairman of the show, the public is invited to witness the dogs vie for the title of Best of Breed and Best in Show, among other events.
“Each day is considered an independent show, and each day all 1200 dogs will start, and they’ll progress (through the competition) as the day goes through, until one Best in Show is chosen out of all of them,” Harmon said. “Some people enter two days, some people enter three, some enter four.”
Judges for the competition, like the dogs, come from all over the U.S.
“It’s a diverse group of judges from around the country,” Harmon said of the show, which is one of the largest in the state.
Although a dog show may look like a canine beauty pageant, nothing could be further from the truth. In a dog show, the animals are judged on conformation — how closely the dog measures to the standard of its breed. Each dog aims to “conform” to that standard. According to the American Kennel Club, the closer a dog can conform to its breed’s standard, the better the dog will do in producing conforming offspring. This is why in an AKC show, only purebred dogs that have not been spayed or neutered can compete. Conformation — which preserves the original working purpose for dogs — is just part of an AKC dog show.
“In AKC there are about 40 different activities you can do with your dogs, and with all those activities, you can earn titles,” Harmon said. “The more accomplished your dog is the more titles you can get.”
Dogs will compete in the morning each day first within their breed. A dog can win the Best in Breed award from among around 150 different pure breeds of dogs recognized by AKC. They then may compete based on one of seven groups: sporting dogs, hounds, hunting dogs, terriers, toys, herding, and the non-sporting breed. At the end of that competition, seven dogs remain, and one is chosen as the Best in Show.
“There is one winner for the day, and they get a great big ribbon because on that day, the judge thinks they are the best,” Harmon said.
While the local show will feature a plethora of conformation activities, a few other events are worthy of more than a few tail wags. Dogs may take part in a barn hunt — where a dog goes through a bail of hay and searches for a rat stowed in an aerated tube. Harmon said the dog can earn points based on the speed in which they find the rodent. A fast cat activity shows off a dog’s speed and ability to follow a lure. Dogs may also compete in diving activities, where they are judged on how high or how far they can jump into a tank of water. Up dog uses Frisbees to allow dogs to show off tricks “in about a five-minute period,” Harmon said.
The dog show isn’t just for adult owners, either. The Junior Showmanship class in which kids aged 9 to 18 show their dogs will also take place. “The kids will compete showing the dog that they own, and they are judged on how well they show their dog,” Harmon said. This happens each of the four days, and a best junior showmanship award is presented each day.
New this year on Friday will be the Pee Wee special attraction, in which children aged 5 to 9 can show their pet dogs. “They can come into the ring with an adult and show their dog,” he said. “They have a dog that probably belongs to the family, and they go in and try to show it.”
Often, AKC will accept dogs used in 4-H competitions in the AKC showmanship programs, even though most of the dogs that compete with adult handlers are pure-breds.
“They let (the kids) enter any dog they have, and they can compete in the classes as if they were having a regular show dog that they are familiar with,” Harmon said. “AKC is very nice to 4-H.”
Kids who want to be involved have several opportunities. Those who are successful in the dog show may be lucky enough to collect a “wag bag,” filled with dog goodies. On Saturday at noon, a junior showmanship clinic will be held for any child who wants to learn more about how to show their pets. “Any kid can come in with their dog and a professional handler will demonstrate how to show their dog,” Harmons said. “If you’re a novice they will give you tips on how to show it; if you’re quite good, they will give you fine-tuning ideas on how to show their dog.
“It’s a great thing,” Harmon said, adding that any child who wants to attend and show their dog can; there is no pre-registration.
“There will probably be 50 kids out there showing their dogs and having fun. And it’s fun to watch,” he said.
About 100 volunteers take part in the various happenings each day. There is no charge to attend any of the events, but vendors selling food and dog supplies will be on hand.
“We try to get as many activities going as the fairgrounds can hold, and the whole community is invited.” said Harmon, who owns Austrailian Terriers. “You can come and watch several activities in a day and learn about all the different things a dog can do.
“Everybody involved loves their breed, and they’ll tell you about it all day long.” Harmon said with a laugh. “It’s a great family activity, and the whole family can go and enjoy how much joy a dog can bring.”
The Summer Solstice Cluster Dog Shows runs each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, located at 3101 NE Highway 95, in Cambridge.
To find a schedule of events, visit onofrio.com, and choose “closed” from the menu at the top. Both the Cambridge and Anoka clubs will be featured there, and choosing a specific day of the week will allow you to see and page through the judging program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.