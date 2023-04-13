Don’t miss Weatherz School at the Cambridge Public Library

You and the whole family are invited to learn all about weather from Minnesota meteorologist Brandon Weatherz during “Weatherz School,” an all-ages program starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Cambridge Public Library.
Weatherz, a broadcast meteorologist in Duluth, with roots in Central Minnesota, will talk about what a meteorologist does and demonstrate a couple of fun experiments in discussing tornadoes, hail, and lightning!
No registration necessary.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.