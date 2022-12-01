While you’re shopping this holiday season, consider picking up a toy or non-perishable food items to donate to the Isanti County Christmas Project.
On Dec. 18, the Isanti Lions Club will distribute non-perishable food items and gifts to Isanti County families in need.
Non-perishable food donations, toys, cash donations, and hand-crafted items are welcome. Bring donations to the Isanti Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon or Monday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donations of money are also gratefully accepted. The Isanti County Christmas Project is an all-volunteer organization so all cash donations will be used to buy toys or food to distribute this year. Donations can be made by check payable to the Isanti County Christmas Project and mailed to Isanti Lion’s Club c/o Joe Mau P.O. Box 1 Isanti, MN 55040.
For more information call Joe at 763-444-5070.
