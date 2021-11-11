Although a team of volunteers have been diligently on Operation Christmas Child, as the holidays approach, the group kicks into high gear.
“We are a team of year-round volunteers, but November is when all the big fun happens,” said Deanna Gusk, Operation Christmas Child Community Relations Coordinator for the East Central Region. The team has been meeting weekly at New Hope Community Church in Isanti, making crafts, packaging school supplies and creating hygiene kits, all to prepare for National Collection Week. Nov. 15 through Nov. 21 is the nationwide, large-scale event when OCC volunteers gather packed shoeboxes to send to impoverished children in over 170 countries around the world.
To kick off Collection Week, a shoebox-packing party will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge, 33030 Vickers Street NE. “We have a huge goal of 1,000 packed boxes that day, and packing will continue until all supplies are exhausted,” Gusk said. “It’s a blast.”
Volunteers are needed to help with the packing, as are donations such as toys, balls, stuffed animals, dolls and children’s clothing. Financial contributions for shipping costs are welcome.
New Hope Community Church in Cambridge will be collecting packed boxes on Nov. 15 from 8 to 10 a.m., Nov. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18 from 8 to 10 a.m., Nov. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Operation Christmas Child operates under the auspices of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, which partners with local churches worldwide. According to the Samaritan’s Purse website, more than 9 million shoebox gifts were collected. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.