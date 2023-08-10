Doobie or no doobie? That is the question

As they begin to interpret the vague parameters imposed by the State Legislature regarding the implementation of rules for the use of marijuana, local governments are struggling to come up with what they feel are appropriate regulations for its use in public spaces. Since being legalized on Aug. 1, the city councils of Isanti and Cambridge, plus the Isanti County Commissioners, have attempted to construct marijuana use ordinances.
According to cannabis.mn.gov., cannabis cannot be used or possessed on school property, state correctional facilities, or on federal property — all of which are self-explanatory. The final location, though, is what is causing confusion among government officials: “In a location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor of a cannabis product could be inhaled by a minor.”
While each government entity is in agreement they are looking at banning marijuana use in public buildings such as City Hall, it is outdoor locations that are causing some officials to pause. Identical draft ordinances were presented to the Isanti and Cambridge City Councils, with the two councils going in opposite directions with those draft ordinances.
According to the drafts, a “public place” was defined as “any indoor or outdoor area that is used or held out for use by the public whether owned or operated by public or private interests.”
During the discussion, the Isanti Council immediately opted to focus any potential ordinance on city-owned properties and let private businesses choose if they wanted to designate a marijuana smoking area similar to ones already in place for smoking tobacco.
However, Mayor Jimmy Gordon and Councilmember George Hemen were hesitant to even place limitations on city-owned outside areas such as Bluebird Park.
“I saw where Duluth had done this where you couldn’t smoke (marijuana) in a park, and I thought that was kind of a downer,” Gordon said. “I’m always on the side of leaning towards more civil liberties.” He also mentioned how this would be more like the tobacco rules and although tobacco is forbidden in city parks, it isn’t enforced unless someone complains about it.
Councilmember Luke Merrill brought up how marijuana, as a mind-altering substance, is a “trigger” for some who are recovering drug addicts. He added that they should have it in place in case of a problem situation arises.
Hemen stated he thought that even at larger gatherings, such as concerts at the amphitheater or the downtown street dances, tobacco smokers are courteous in stepping away from the crowds to smoke, and he felt marijuana users would offer that same courtesy.
Councilmember Steve Lundeen said he felt they should simply follow the tobacco rules and apply them to marijuana smoking too.
With Councilmember Dan Collison absent, the council was deadlocked at two-to-two on the motion to extend the tobacco ban in city-owned property to include marijuana.
“I’m only voting to oppose it because I think we should wait until it becomes a problem,” stated Mayor Gordon.
The council may take another look at it when all five members are present.
CAMBRIDGE ADOPTS ORDINANCE
By contrast, the Cambridge City Council unanimously approved an ordinance banning all public marijuana smoking, with little discussion.
“What you have before you is an ordinance that provides blanket prohibitions against public use of adult-use cannabis as defined by state statutes,” said City Administrator Evan Vogel. “We received considerable public comment on this, both good and bad.”
Councilmember Lisa Iverson mentioned the Facebook photo of a person sitting at the intersection of Highway 95 and Main Street with a sign stating “honk I’ll take a hit.” She asked if this ordinance would ban that practice, however it wouldn’t prevent a person from doing something similar from their own doorstep. Vogel confirmed this is only for the public use, whether medicinal or recreational, and additionally, it excluded things like CBD lotions or other non-smokable products.
Vogel did add an amendment to the original draft, indicating that a violation of the ordinance would equate to a petty misdemeanor, which is the equivalent to a charge of public intoxication.
Before the vote, Councilmember Berg made a statement, referencing how other states enacted public use legislation, whereas Minnesota didn’t. He said this ordinance was needed to help maintain a positive image and first impression for the city.
“Not all cities have skyscrapers or factories or downtowns, but the one thing they do have in common is the ability to leave a first impression. Although perceptions differ from person to person, we are all influenced by visual images and impressions of the environment that are left in our memory.
“Cultural norms, practices and behaviors are all elements visible to the city and add to our cultural image. We as council members are the elected leaders of the community and have an obligation to shape our environment. Do not let our image, reputation, or the image of Cambridge go up in smoke.”
COUNTY SETS PUBLIC HEARING
For the county, the Board of Commissioners are in favor of establishing some regulations, but they are uncertain about the extent of them. County Attorney Jeff Edblad has drawn up a draft ordinance for consideration that is similar to the cities’ proposed ordinances, but also included specific penalties for violating it.
After a brief discussion during its Committee of the Whole meeting, the board agreed to establish a Public Hearing on the matter. That public hearing will be set at next Tuesday’s regular meeting, making the most likely date for the public hearing to be during its Sept. 5 meeting.
The board also agreed this would give staff time to discover what Braham, Cambridge, and Isanti councils decided to enact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.