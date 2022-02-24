The annual Discover Downtown Scavenger Hunt is back in business, starting on Thursday March 3.
The public is invited to visit downtown Cambridge businesses in search of leprechauns; participants will be entered into a drawing for a $150 Grand Prize provided by First Bank & Trust, or a Downtown Prize Pack filled with items from downtown businesses.
Participating businesses will post leprechauns in their establishments and welcome “scavengers.” This is an opportunity for business to greet new and returning customers.
Businesses who wish to sign up can do so by contacting Discover Downtown Cambridge at discoverdowntowncambridge.org, but they should do so by March 1 to be included on the printed scavenger hunt forms. There is no cost to post a leprechaun., and the leprechaun poster and scavenger hunt forms will be delivered to your business.
The event will conclude on Thursday, March 17, which will be Third Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day. The Discover Downtown Cambridge Promotion Committee highlights and promotes the Third Thursday of each month as a time for our community to experience and support the downtown business community.
According to the chamber, all businesses are welcomed and encouraged to participate each month in whatever way is most meaningful for their industry. A simple post highlighting the Third Thursday event, sharing the Discover Downtown Cambridge Facebook event, hosting a class or experience, or highlighting new or existing Thursday deals are some of the ways businesses engage in this opportunity.
