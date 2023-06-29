Drive a ‘Mars Rover’ with NASA Ambassador Michael Ward at Cambridge Library

The Cambridge Public Library is set to host a Mars Rover Open House on Monday, July 10, featuring a special appearance by NASA Ambassador Michael Ward. The event will take place between 1 and 4 p.m.
Ward, a native of Cambridge and a graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, had always dreamt of becoming an astronaut during his school years. Even in his 40s, he continues to hold onto that aspiration. Currently serving as a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Ward will be bringing his own rovers, which attendees will have the opportunity to drive, to share insights about Mars.
During the open house, Ward will be available in the library lobby for an informal chat with visitors. All ages are welcome to attend, and no registration is required.
Additional information can be found at ecrlib.org.
