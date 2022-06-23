Duff running for Isanti County District 1

Isanti County residents want elected officials they can trust to do the right thing in representing their values. Many are tired of politicians giving empty promises. We want elected officials who listen and understand the challenges associated with today’s uncertain economic times and will make decisions that respect the taxpayer’s wallets while balancing the county’s needs.
With higher gas prices, higher grocery bills, and families struggling to make ends meet, citizens want an elected official who will manage the public budget like a family budget when funding essential community needs. Our county property tax levy has grown from $15.5 million to $26.1 million in the past ten years, and this rate of tax increase cannot continue at this pace. I have a proven track record of protecting taxpayers’ pocketbooks by voting for no tax increases in Isanti County for city and county government from 2007 to 2012. We need fiscal accountability that recognizes family financial constraints more than ever in 2022.
In addition to fiscal accountability, my priorities include protecting citizen rights, including the right to vote for crucial county management positions like Auditor and Recorder. Citizens want a voice in their government, and voting is a fundamental right that citizens deserve as it keeps power in their hands instead of the hands of politicians.
Alan Duff has lived in Isanti County for nearly 20 years. He is married with five children and six grandchildren. He is a retired army officer with 23 years of military service to this great nation. His public service record includes six years as an elected official as County Commissioner and City Councilmember and a respected advocate for citizen rights as an author/speaker on preserving American values through authentic public service. You can find more about Alan’s leadership credentials at www.MajorDuff.com.
